ST. ALBANS – Customers in Northern New England will probably continue seeing prices at the pumps decline as trade tensions between two of the world’s largest oil exporters drive down the price of crude oil.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), at $2.38 per gallon, average gas prices in the U.S. are the cheapest they have been in a year, driven low as tensions between oil exporters Russia and Saudi Arabia spilled into an open oil price war Monday.
In a statement issued Monday, the manager of public affairs for AAA Northern New England, Dan Goodman, said those low prices could continue into spring.
“For the third week, U.S. gasoline stocks decreased while demand increased,” Goodman said. “Generally, growing demand amid declining stocks causes increases at the pump, but crude oil prices have dipped to four-year lows, signaling spring could be cheaper at the pump.”
According to AAA, Vermont’s average gas price is currently $2.53 per gallon, 2 cents lower than it was one week ago and 7 cents lower than it was a month ago.
Prices experienced similar falls in nearby Maine and neighboring New Hampshire.
Prices are expected to continue to fall as a result of Russia and Saudi Arabia’s ongoing price war, spurred when Russia and the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) failed to come to an agreement to limit production in response to market pressures caused by the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19.
COVID-19, the disease resulting from a novel coronavirus strain first observed in Wuhan, China, late last year, is expected to continue driving down oil markets as the outbreak’s staggering of economic growth and global travel leads to lower demand for oil.
“Until it appears that the international public health threat from the virus decreases, crude prices are likely to continue facing significant downward pressure,” AAA, the largest motoring and leisure travel organization in North America, said in a statement.