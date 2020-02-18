ST. ALBANS — If you filled your gas tank in Franklin County between 2012 and 2015, you may be part of the settlement class in a lawsuit alleging R.L. Vallee, Inc., S.B. Collins, Inc., Champlain Farms/Wesco, Inc. and Champlain Oil Company, Inc. agreed to fix prices in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle Counties.
The proposal includes a $1.5 million dollar settlement fund, with $5,000 designated for each plaintiff in the case and payments to persons and businesses who qualify in the Settlement Class.
Claim forms were mailed to hundreds of Vermonters in the northwestern corner of the state in February following the defendants’ agreement to settle, which should have final approval at a hearing on May 11.
Settlement class members may submit a claim by sending receipts or credit card statements documenting gas purchases between dates April 1, 2012 and June 22, 2015, or “by submitting a claim for a standard share for each temporal period during the Class period that the claimant resided in the class area, owned a qualified on road vehicle, and purchased gasoline from an eligible station,” according to the notice.
Defendants Vallee, S.B. Collins, Inc., Wesco, Inc., and Champlain Oil Company, Inc. deny allegations that they conspired to fix the prices of gasoline and allocate customers in northwestern Vermont, but “agreed to settle to avoid the costs and uncertainties of litigation.”
The suit was initially filed in 2015 with Fairfax resident Jacob R. Kent serving as the lead plaintiff.
To support their claims, the plaintiff’s attorneys pointed to the 67 percent wholesale market share enjoyed by the four companies. In addition, the companies also own or control a majority of the retail gas outlets in each of the three counties.
According to the initial complaint, the four companies collectively control 40 of the 58 stations in Franklin County, nine of the 12 stations in Grand Isle, and 69 of the 115 stations in Chittenden County.
In addition, the gas market in northwestern Vermont consistently ranks as one of the most profitable in the country, often in the top 10 out of 450 measured markets.
Plaintiff attorneys also pointed to efforts by the defendants to limit competition through use of land use regulations and the purchase of land.
For example, R.L. Vallee was the first party to appeal the Act 250 permit issued to the St. Albans Walmart, asking the Vermont Environmental Court to write into the permit a prohibition on the sale of gasoline by Walmart, a provision it had already gotten included in the town permit. The court agreed to limit Walmart’s ability to sell gasoline.
R.L. Vallee also sought to prevent the Costco in Colchester from selling gasoline, challenging its Act 250 permit in Environmental Court. One of the arguments put forth by the company is that Costco’s gas pumps would destroy the view from its gas station. After losing its challenge to Costco’s permit, Vallee has challenged a Vermont Agency of Transportation plan to make traffic improvements in the entire Exit 16 area. Those improvements are a condition of Costco opening the pumps, which have been built.
Wesco also sought to prevent Costco from getting an Act 250 permit. At a Senate hearing called by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I -Vt., in 2012, a representative of Costco testified that when Costco begins selling gasoline in an area prices typically drop by 25 cents per gallon.
Plaintiffs also cite R.L. Vallee’s actions in Plainfield, where the company purchased a convenience store and gas station for $405,000, removed the gas pumps, added a covenant to the deed to prevent the sale of gasoline, and then resold the property for $299,000.
Also in Plainfield, R.L. Vallee challenged the opening of a biodiesel station, dropping its challenge after the station was prohibited from selling regular gas.
In its filings, Vallee argued that it was normal for prices in a market dominated by just a handful of companies — as this one is — to move in lock-step. The company also argued there was no competitive advantage in lowering prices to gain a temporary increase in market share.
Nor, Champlain Oil’s attorneys argued was it wrong to match a competitor’s price, writing, “It is perfectly legal to look out the door to determine what price a competitor sells a product at and then match that price.”
Claims must be submitted by March 26 to receive payment. For more information on the lawsuit, how to submit and where to send claims, visit www.vtfuelclassaction.com.