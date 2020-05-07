ST. ALBANS — With spring weather having finally arrived, area residents have been eager to get into their gardens. But the coronavirus means making a few changes to how shoppers pick up plants, seeds and other supplies.
Greenhouses have been allowed to open, but on the condition that they only allow ten people inside at a time. Many are also offering ordering with curbside pick-up.
Marilyn Pelletier at Breezy Acres reported in an email that she has also created seed sets to minimize product handling.
“We are currently open for curbside pickup, orders can be placed online at breezyacresvt.com and we are also following the maximum number of persons allowed at one time. We will be putting many hanging baskets, annuals and vegetable plants outside for folks to shop from also. We have prepackaged the onion sets and bulk seed to decrease container handling and speed up seed selection, it seems to be working so far,” Pelletier wrote.
At the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery store in St. Albans marks on the ground help customers to stay six feet apart while selecting plants. Shoppers are required to wear masks.
Although it’s only the first week in May, they’ve had a busy season said Matt Duffy, the store manager. “We’re out of seed potatoes,” he said. “We’re almost out of onions.”
Duffy has already placed three seed orders. In a typical year, he places just two, with the second one at the end of the season.
“People are going back to gardens and other hobbies,” said Leon Berthiaume, of Dairy Farmers of America, which owns the store.
In addition to increased sales of plants and seeds, Duffy said the cooperative store has also seen an increase in people raising backyard chickens.
This week was the first the cooperative store was open after closing to all but curbside sales when the state first closed businesses in late March. “The grocery side of the business probably tripled,” said Duffy. The store includes sales of meat, dairy, fresh and frozen vegetables and other foods.
Duffy said he suspects people who might not have felt comfortable going into a large grocery store appreciated being able to order their groceries and then pick them up. The store is still offering curbside pickup.
Pelletier said she, too, is doing a brisk business. In fact, many of the garden shops contacted by the Messenger didn’t have time to answer questions as they had customers needing help. “There always seems to be a cycle of new gardeners, every five or so years something major happens and everyone gets the gardening itch,” she said.
“For many people the food they raise in the garden sustains them all winter, not just during the summer months,” Pelletier added.
Folks at local garden centers don’t just provide plants, seeds and mulch. They’re also a great source of information and advice.
“The most important thing I can offer is knowledge,” Pelletier said. “I am not just a grower and retailer, I am a teacher, as anyone in the greenhouse business can attest to the amount of questions we are asked on a daily basis: how do I do this, when’s the best time to plant that, what’s wrong with my plant, how does this work, what do I plant here, how do I get rid of this insect pest? It’s endless. It’s a great feeling when new gardeners come back and tell you how well their projects came together and how happy they were with their gardens.”
Asked what plants novice gardeners should try, Pelletier said tomatoes, carrots, beets, beans, summer squash and zucchini are all fairly easy, while peppers can be more temperamental. “Put some onion sets throughout and you have all the makings for salsa,” she added.
“Winter squash are a little harder because they need more room for vining but can be prolific with added compost,’ Pelletier said. “Cucumbers are everyone’s favorite but also need more room unless you can trellis them. Herbs are fun, especially if you use them regularly in your cooking, harvesting them often can help keep their growth under control.”
For those wanting to try their hand a flowers and other decorative plants, Pelletier said she recommends fertilizing annuals at least once a week with a fertilizer that dissolves in water or every few weeks with a granular fertilizer.
“Annuals are a good way to start gardening especially if you are planting in pots,” she said.
“Perennial gardens take a lot of work, especially if you start out too big too soon,” Pelletier said. “If you are a new gardener, create a garden that you can maintain.
“Everyone gets frustrated with weeds as they seem to always grow faster than your plants! Plants can always be moved, if they don’t grow well in one spot it may do better just a few feet away. It’s always important to remember not to get discouraged, try and try again!”
She also wanted to remind everyone to have some patience. “This year as we are all dealing with COVID restrictions, we need to remember to be patient with everyone around us,” she said. “This is not a usual year and things may take a little longer.”
Many local garden centers are offering curbside pickup as well as in-store shopping. Check retailers websites and social media pages for information on what’s available and what limits the requirements are to shop at the store.