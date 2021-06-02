Who: “Founded in 1983, Gardener’s Supply Company is a 100% employee-owned company of avid gardeners providing garden-tested, earth-friendly products combined with practical information,” says company spokeswoman Susan Elliot.
Gardener Supply recently donated $50,000 in cash and product to nonprofits working to stamp out hunger and promote mental wellness through community gardening programs.
Elliot notes that, "Gardener's Supply is also a Certified B Corporation and donates 8% of its profits to charity.”
What: Employee-owners of the company will be delivering Harvest Hope bags to food shelves in Georgia, Milton and Colchester this afternoon.
“Creating more gardens is just one part of the puzzle, however. Getting people into those gardens, and building their confidence as gardeners, is another,” she says.
According to Elliot, each bag will introduce people to an herb or vegetable they might not be used to having. The bags will have parsley, tomatoes and nasturtium — an edible flower.
When & Where: Deliveries will begin at 2:30 at the Milton Community Center at 23 Villemaire Lane. At 3 p.m. they will continue at the Georgia Food Shelf at 1697 Ethan Allen Highway, then at 3:30 a delivery will be made to the Colchester Fire Station at 45 Main St.
Why: According to Feedingamerica.org, food banks saw a 60% surge in clients in 2020 and an additional 17 million Americans became food insecure.
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic also had a severe impact on individuals' mental health. In response, Gardener's Supply Company launched its "Harvest Hope" program to foster the creation of more gardens — which provide healthy, nourishing food, cultivate community, and promote relaxation and peace of mind,” says Elliot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.