ST. ALBANS – A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) is suggesting that, as the cooperatives controlling the dairy landscape grow fewer and larger, farmers could see their control of the cooperatives challenged and their earnings affected in the short term.
The report, filed by the government’s watchdog organization early this fall upon request by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D – N.Y., argues the increased consolidation of the U.S.’s dairy cooperatives leaves cooperatives’ voting members with competing interests and power imbalances.
Mechanisms used by expanding cooperatives for funding an increasing number of processing facilities can also lead to short term losses on the parts of farmers, the report also suggests, with those losses expecting to result in higher margins later on.
Dairy cooperatives are businesses organized by farmers for more effectively processing and marketing dairy products on behalf of farmers. Cooperatives are governed and financed by the member farmers, who share the cooperative’s profits in proportion to farmers’ respective use of the cooperative’s services.
According to GAO, cooperatives, like their members farms, have experienced a significant level of consolidation over the latter half of the 1900s and the beginning of the 2000s.
Citing statistics provided by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA), GAO reported the 1,244 dairy cooperatives marketing milk in the U.S. 1964 had consolidated into only 118 by 2017 – the most recent year with available data, according to GAO.
As of 2017, the four largest dairy cooperatives marketed more than 41 percent of all milk from U.S. producers, according to GAO.
Since the release of data used by GAO, consolidation has only deepened among the U.S.’s dairy cooperatives, coming home to Vermont this summer when the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery’s member farmers agreed to merge with the national Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) cooperative.
At the time, leadership at the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery argued the merger was necessary to guarantee “market security” for the cooperative’s membership at a time when farmers struggled with their fifth year of low pay in an increasingly unstable dairy economy.
“Our members are just looking for market security,” the head of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery’s board of directors, Fairfield farmer Harold Howrigan, told the Messenger when the merger was announced.
According to GAO, there were 350 members of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery in 2017. When the cooperative agreed to consolidate this July, that membership had thinned to 307 voting members.
Since the consolidation, DFA has promised investing heavily in the creamery’s facilities and in its trucking company McDermott’s. Already the cooperative has approached St. Albans City officials to seek approval for expanding DFA’s facilities in St. Albans.
According to GAO, the consolidation of cooperatives nationwide has left member farmers with new challenges in regard to governing the cooperatives and financing cooperatives’ investments into a growing number of production and processing facilities.
Per the report, as individual cooperatives expand through consolidation, their memberships become increasingly diverse, with those member farms lobbying for different services from cooperatives based on their respective sizes and ownerships. The result, according to the report, is that industry stakeholders felt “cooperatives may struggle to ensure they meet the differing needs of their members.”
In states where cooperatives adopt voting structures based on individual members’ productivity, GAO suggests power imbalances can become more pronounced among cooperatives’ memberships as larger farms grow amidst a wider consolidation of the dairy industry as a whole.
Still, as GAO notes, there was “some support among farmers for consolidation of cooperatives, given the complex and competitive nature of the dairy industry.”
According to GAO’s report, the growing number of investments consolidated dairy cooperatives had in processing facilities presented challenges for farmers as well.
Access to some of those production facilities could be limited to cooperative members, resulting in higher profits for members of the dairy cooperative while potentially shutting other dairy farmers in the U.S. out of new markets created by the cooperatives.
According to USDA statistics, cooperatives owned and operated 198 dairy processing facilities in the U.S. in 2017, accounting for 15 percent of all dairy processing facilities in the country. USDA noted in a review of GAO’s report that many of these market outlets had not existed before the cooperative’s membership agreed to make the investment.
Cooperatives’ investment in these facilities can affect a farmer’s paycheck in the short term, GAO’s report suggested, as cooperatives’ investments in processing facilities are often funded through the retention of patronage refunds typically distributed as cash payouts to farmers.
“In the short term, when cooperatives retain patronage refunds for investments, farmers may receive smaller cash payouts with the expectation that, over the long term, cooperatives will undertake investments that increase farmers’ earnings,” the report reads.
Those reduced payouts would come at a time when the amount of money received by farmers for every hundredweight of fluid milk is, for the fifth year in a row, not enough to make up for the cost of production.
The consolidation of dairy cooperatives continues to track the consolidation of the dairy industry as a whole.
According to USDA, the number of farms in the U.S. continues to thin while farms continue to grow increasingly larger on average.
Between 1997 and 2017, the total number of dairy farms in the U.S. was more than halved, shrinking from 125,041 farms to 54,599 farms. Meanwhile, the average number of cows milked on each farm grew from 73 to 175.
In Vermont, the number of dairy farms has likewise condensed, with the Vermont Milk Commission reporting earlier this year that the more than 1,000 dairies dotting Vermont’s landscape in 2010 had shrunk to only 725 by 2018, while the average number of cows per farm grew from 133 to 175.
GAO is a federal office tasked with providing auditing and investigation services for the U.S. Congress.