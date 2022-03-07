ST. ALBANS — A late night disturbance involving drinks and games was resolved by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office this past Sunday, March 6, after multiple people allegedly pulled guns on each other.
Just after midnight, deputies were dispatched to a house on Jean Lane in St. Albans Town to investigate reports that an armed man was threatening residents with a gun. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers encountered Luc Champoux, 22, in the driveway, who explained his viewpoint.
That night, he said he entered the residence “to have dinner, drinks and play games” with his downstairs neighbors, but a disagreement later led Champoux to allegedly display a handgun.
He then left, went upstairs to his apartment above the house’s garage and stashed his gun.
During this explanation, dispatchers received a call from Champoux’s downstairs neighbor, Ryan Ward. Ward, 37, told a dispatcher that he was going to attack Champoux with a gun, and when a deputy knocked on the door to his residence, Ward opened it while pointing his handgun at the door. The deputy took cover.
Ward eventually dropped his gun after multiple commands from law enforcement, and deputies later found that it was loaded.
Both men were arrested and transported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and then lodged at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility.
Both were charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Ward was also charged with criminal threatening.
