ST. ALBANS — "Welcome to the Vermont Maple Festival!" event organizer Cecile Branon said to the crowd as she stood on the Main Street Stage. "We're back!"
The 55th Annual Vermont Maple Festival kicked off with a good start Friday afternoon as groups of people slowly filtered into downtown St. Albans to enjoy the live music, food and festival rides. And if Friday's attendance is a sign of things to come, the rest of the weekend is expected to bring in even more people.
Rail City Salon took third place in the best window display contest.
Rail City Salon took third place in the best window display contest.
Jason Tardy juggles bowling balls as part of his High Energy Juggling Family Show.
Jason Tardy preps to juggle bowling balls.
Joshua Glass sings and plays piano during his performance with Andriana Chobot.
Joshua Glass sings and plays piano during his performance with Andriana Chobot.
Joshua Glass sings and plays piano during his performance with Andriana Chobot.
Andriana Chobot performed on the Main Street Stage at 1 p.m.
Andriana Chobot performed on the Main Street Stage at 1 p.m.
Andre Maquera, the Main Street entertainment chair, announces the next musical act.
The Enosburg Falls Honor Guard carried the colors for the opening ceremony.
The Enosburg Falls Honor Guard carried the colors for the opening ceremony.
The Enosburg Falls Honor Guard carried the colors for the opening ceremony.
A brief rain coincided with the kick off ceremony. It lasted less than 10 minutes.
Winners of the maple, cooking and art contests came to the stage to receive their handshakes and blue ribbons.
Winners of the maple, cooking and art contests came to the stage to receive their handshakes and blue ribbons.
Winners of the maple, cooking and art contests came to the stage to receive their handshakes and blue ribbons.
Winners of the maple, cooking and art contests came to the stage to receive their handshakes and blue ribbons.
Michelle Deslandes gets a hug from Cecile Branon after Deslandes was announced as this year's parade marshal.
Attendees grab small cups of maple milk for a toast.
Event organizers Cecile Branon, Stephen Tetreault and Michelle Deslandes kick off the 55th Annual Vermont Maple Festival with a toast of maple milk.
Event organizers Cecile Branon, Stephen Tetreault and Michelle Deslandes kick off the 55th Annual Vermont Maple Festival with a toast of maple milk.
The first place for best window display went Eaton's Fine Jewelry as seen here.
As for the day's events, the opening ceremony—with its drinking of milk and maple—started the day off as Branon and event co-chair Stephen Tetreault announced the winners of the multiple maple-themed cooking and art contests.
A highlight of the ceremony, however, was the naming of the this year's parade marshal, Michelle Delandes.
When her name was announced, Deslandes approached the stage with tears in her eyes, and she received hugs from the other event organizers. Deslandes is responsible for marketing the festival on social media, helping spread information on the festival and organizing the window display content.
In year's past, she's also been involved with the the festival's craft show, which was canceled this year due to a lack of available indoor space.
"I was so surprised," Delandes said. "They kept it a secret from me. I was so shocked."
The remaining day featured plenty of families grabbing a bite to eat or lining up for rides in the middle of Taylor Park.
The day's entertainment was also a major highlight. Joshua Glass, Andriana Chobot and their dueling pianos took the Main Street Stage at 1 p.m., which was followed by the Phil Abair Band featuring Keeghan Nolan at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, near the park's gazebo, Jason's Tardy held three shows featuring his high energy juggling acts where he joked with the crowd and, at one point, ended up juggling 10-pound bowling balls.
As for this weekend, Saturday's entertainment includes an expanded musical lineup and two alternating kids' shows throughout the day as well as the standard food and fun attendees can come to expect.
