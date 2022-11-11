ST. ALBANS — Taylor Park filled up with students this morning to celebrate Veterans Day at the annual St. Albans Veterans Day parade and ceremony.
As is tradition, marching bands with BFA-St. Albans and City School led the brief parade down Main Street before the crowd of students flocked to Taylor Park’s Clark Monument to hear from the day’s speakers. The first three included Sen. Bernie Sanders, City of St. Albans Mayor Tim Smith and Town of St. Albans selectboard vice-chair Bryan Delauriers.
All three spoke on the importance of Veterans Day and the need to remember and honor the sacrifice veterans made in honor of their country.
“What I like so much about what you’re doing here in St. Albans is that you involve the entire community, especially the children,” Sen. Sanders said, kicking off the day’s line-up of speakers. “And if there's anything that is important it’s that children understand the history of our country and the sacrifice that so many men and women made to defend American freedom.”
Students from the city school’s Team USA spent some time at the podium next. George Remilard served as the student emcee, and he introduced local students Annabell Johnson, Owen Stine, Mania Tibbits and Elora Menard to tell their stories to the roughly 400 people in attendance.
“Growing up, I always looked up to family members that served as being so amazing that they did that, or were still continuing to do that,” Menard said. “I grew up seeing my superheroes wearing combat boots and dog tags.”
The day’s official address, however, was given by Lt. Col. Steve Gagne, who served in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom before becoming a well-decorated army officer.
“To truly thank a veteran for their service, we should strive to make the most of what this country has to offer, and in defense of it,” Gagne said. “As a nation, we’re not perfect. We are a nation of the people, by the people and for the people. So to truly honor a veteran, you must take part. Be heard. Strive to make your little corner of America just a bit better than you inherited it.”
Other veterans honored on the day’s stage included the parade’s grand marshal Bob Coon, American Legion Auxiliary president Shelia Spaulding, VFW Commander Kevin Bean, American Legion Commander Gary Godin and president of the Purple Heart Association David Hemingway.
Melody Thibault filled in as the day’s emcee, and Allan Brown served as the chaplain.
