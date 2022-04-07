ST. ALBANS TOWN — Last week, St. Albans City School hosted its first “Bits and Bytes” pop-up restaurant, where every course is a feast for the mind.
“We wanted to do something special for them,” said maitre’d and STEAM teacher Darcie Rankin. “It’s a way of making learning fun.”
STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. STEAM classes at SACS explore the realms of each of the subjects. Rather than the typical sandwiches and poutine of St. Albans lunch spots, the STEAM cafe served brain food.
“I’m going to build a prison for my bug so he never escapes,” said Emmett Sheets when he received his appetizers.
“I’m going to build a house!” said Layla Rabidoux of her Rokenbox.
The one-day cafe was a collective effort by educators to give first graders an alternative to the field trip they missed because of COVID-19. Eighth graders and teachers were recruited as servers with aprons and trays, and each of the tables was reserved ahead of time according to a seating chart.
Students were escorted to their tables, where waitstaff brought them a basket of “breadsticks” (wooden building blocks) and menus to order their “courses” of interactive activity. Appetizers included Hexbugs and Brainflakes, while mains featured a MakerKit and Paper Bag Superhero.
“These kinds of activities make kids want to come back to school,” Rankin said. “It’s fun, it’s engaging, and they’re exploring and creating all at the same time.”
Lunchtime at Bits and Bytes
In line, first-graders audibly gasped and hung their mouths open when they saw the brand-new “restaurant” created just for them last week. Madison Rich wandered slowly into the annexed portion of the library gazing at the transformation of the area she once knew.
“This is so cool,” she said, gaping at the tables, menu, electronic candles and electronic fireplace screen that flickered on the back wall.
As students were seated in groups, eighth graders and teachers including Erica Bertucci bustled about in aprons, trays-in-hand. Students could place their order with their server and receive their choice of an activity to play with at their table, each of which was STEAM-based.
Rich quickly got to work with her MakerKit and designed her own robot while Josie Booth practiced her architectural skills.
“It’s a wind-meal,” her classmate Brixton Hamilton said of Booth’s creation.
“It’s not a wind-meal, it’s a windmill,” Booth explained. “If it were a wind-meal, we would be eating the wind.”
At Darwin Erickson’s table he, Beau Thompson and James Patelle were hard at work combining biology and physics to create the perfect dinosaurs. Patelle presented a two-headed T-Rex, but Thompson countered with his design for a two-headed, two-tailed mega-dinosaur. When the Messenger asked about the inspiration behind the two sets of teeth and tails, Thompson was resolved.
“Because it’s an epic dinosaur, that’s why,” Thompson said.
As if on cue, eighth-grader Gavin Fish appeared tableside to present a selection of take-home “desserts:” miniature wooden sculptures shaped like different animals that the students could assemble themselves at home or in their free time.
“After a big meal, who has any room for dessert,” Rankin said of the kits. “This way, you have something to save for later.”
“I’ll have the penguin please,” Erickson said to Fish.
Classroom reorganization
Because of COVID-19 protocols, seventh and eighth graders at St. Albans City School moved into the classrooms that would normally be devoted to STEAM, causing STEAM to be homeless for a while. Rankin said she, like many teachers, used a cart to go from room to room.
“In first grade, we started the year thinking and learning about simple machines,” Rankin said. “This way we’re learning about ramps and friction, but they’re doing it in a fun sort of way.”
When the students aren’t found “snacking” in their cafe, Rankin said they’re busy custom-building their own state-of-the-art vehicles in preparation for a class-wide race.
“It brings joy and enthusiasm to all of the things kids are working on,” Rankin said of playful STEAM activities. “Critical thinking, collaboration, playful learning, exploration, and they’re learning concepts at the same time. If you look around this room you’ll see physics, robotics and they’re exploring those concepts and thinking about how they work.”
