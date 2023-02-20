ST. ALBANS — The week before the St. Albans Winter Carnival, rec director Kelly Viens wasn’t sure it was going to happen.
“When it's raining and 50 degrees out, you wonder if people are in the mindset that they're going to go to the Winter Carnival that weekend,” Viens said. “So we were thrilled with the people here.”
Families flocked to Hard’Ack this past Saturday for the 15th annual event. Featuring food, fun and plenty of family activities, the St. Albans Winter Carnival drew a strong crowd thanks to some last minute snowfall the day before.
The snowfall was also enough for the popular Duct Tape Derby. Last year, organizers had formed a snow chute to guide sleds down the hill, but this year, the cardboard sleds seemed to fly down the hill on a thin yet slick surface.
Roughly 40 contestants competed in the event to grab the fastest time. Teams could also win prizes for Best Design, Best Spirit and People’s Choice.
The hill also flipped its fair share of riders as children tumbled out of their cardboard creations or found themselves racing down the hill backwards.
Program manager Lee Barrett’s job for the day was righting the sleds and getting them back on their way.
“I got quite a workout,” he said.
Other family activities available during the carnival included plenty of games of skill, an ice-carving demonstration and a full snack bar. In between stints outside, families made use of the facilities by huddling up in the Greg Brown Lodge to watch the sleds tumble down the hill or grab a snack.
Hard’Ack’s recently opened year-round pool was also available.
By the time the sun went down, the event shifted gears as the Greg Brown Lodge featured live music by “The Barn Rats” and its annual fireworks display to wrap up the festivities.
“We're delighted that the weather cooperated at the last second.” Viens said. “We had two great sponsors. The New England Federal Credit Union always sponsors the Duct Tape Derby and provides the money for prizes. And Handy Cars this year gave out free hotdogs to the first 300 kids, so I mean that was awesome.”
