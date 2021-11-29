ST. ALBANS — When the first firework erupted over Taylor Park, the families lining the streets of downtown St. Albans Saturday night couldn’t help but cheer at the spectacle.
For those attending, the festivities made one thing clear. The holiday season has begun.
“It’s great. You got some dusting of snow. It’s perfect,” Michael Bennett said as he stood in line to help his children, two-year-old Olivia and one-year-old Eddy, see Santa Claus Saturday night.
The big jolly elf had arrived just moments earlier escorted by the St. Albans Fire Department, and he quickly had a line of children waiting their turns with him.
For Addelyn Viens, it was a two-for-one kind of day. She and her mother, Kylie Castrucci, had already been to the mall to see Santa Claus, but she was visibly excited for a second round Saturday night when the two — in attendance with Jason and Carson McMahon — drove up from Burlington to see him again.
“It’s cute,” Castrucci said about the night’s events. “The fire is nice. And it helps to have some hot chocolate.”
Most people who jumped in line for a visit with Santa had grabbed a cup after passing the hot chocolate booth. More than a few children had also wandered away with a cookie, provided by the Saint Albans Community Arts and the Festival of Trees committee.
Another large group of people on Saturday congregated near the middle of Taylor Park, where a large bonfire had people crowding around for warmth.
Nearby, Mckenna and Jennifer Adams were watching the fire swirl sparks up into the night sky while their Husky, Odin, kept his attention on other dogs walking through the park.
Jennifer Adams said she usually doesn’t make it to community events because of working “weird hours,” but she appreciated being able to watch the community gather at the tree lighting and fireworks event.
Will she visit other Festival of Lights events? It depends on her schedule, she said.
“It’s nice to have something to do, especially as it gets colder and colder,” McKenna Adams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.