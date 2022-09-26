ST. ALBANS — The number one rule to disc golf?
“Make sure you always watch your disc,” Michael Pontbirand said.
This past Saturday at the inaugural Saint Albans Museum Sap Tap Doubles Disc Golf Tournament, Pontbirand and his team competed for the win while raising money for the local nonprofit.
Museum director Lisa Evans said this is the first year the museum decided to opt for disc golf instead of golf in an effort to bring new energy to the museum and capitalize on a growing sport.
Preston Fuller, a local disc golf aficionado who helped build Hard’Ack’s course, assisted with organizing the event.
“You’re going to get addicted,” Fuller said to the newbies in the crowd before the tournament kicked off Saturday. “And pretty soon, you’re going to be carrying around backpacks full of plastic like us.”
Disc golf growth
Standing on top of Aldis Hill, Pontbirand lined up his shots. The group with him went silent, and then he released, lobbing the disc to try to loop it around a tree. He ultimately missed, but it didn’t seem to bother him too much. HIs number two rule of playing disc golf is: “Don’t take yourself too seriously.”
Pontbirand started playing disc golf in the ‘90s, but the official disc golf sport stems back to 1977 when Ed Headrick, a pioneer of flying disc sports, codified the game.
The basic rules are simple. Each player can use an assortment of discs to land them within baskets set out on a predetermined course of nine or 18 holes.
Some discs work better for distance. Other “putters” are better for accuracy when a player closes the distance.
A typical match involves a trip outside, a good hike and sometimes, a refreshing beverage, Pontbirand said. Like a golf enthusiast, he’s traveled across the country – California, Florida, Colorado – to play the varying disc golf courses available.
He’s also been to many of Vermont’s courses. Franklin County has three – the Hard’Ack Disc Golf Course, Cold Hollow Disc Golf and Black Falls Disc Golf Course – and they’re gaining increased attention as people flock to the sport.
Pontbirand said during the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people found the sport as they were looking for things to do outside, and it’s been exploding in popularity in the last two years.
“You just go out there, be with others and have a good time,” he said.
While it’s difficult to quantify the growth locally, there are some resources that show how the local courses are being used. According to numbers tallied by the disc golf tracking website udisc.com, the number of rounds played in Franklin County almost quadrupled from 2020 to 2021.
Craig Reed, another of the day’s competitors, said he was one of those people who stumbled into the sport last year. He started playing with his son, Brody Reed, and the pair ended up playing 40 to 50 rounds in three months when they first got addicted.
Even with his right arm in a sling thanks to a rotator cuff surgery, Craig Reed still threw discs on Saturday with his left hand to see if his team could grab the top spot.
While it hadn’t affected his score too much early in the day, the course’s 17th hole proved a challenge thanks to its distance.
“17 is a great hole,” his son, Brody, added. “You just need arms.”
Museum fundraising
Evans could also be found out on the course Saturday afternoon despite being a beginner to the sport. After seeing people come out to the inaugural event, she said she appreciated the roughly 30 people who participated.
“It went awesome. We had quite a lot of teams that signed up, it was a great turnout,” Evans said. “We had some young families that joined in, some brand new disc golfers and some more experienced players – it was a good mix.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum hosted a similar golf tournament as a fundraiser, but Evans said that the museum decided to shift the event’s focus to help attract young families and introduce them to museum events.
The approach has been a consistent one since this past spring, when museum leadership began to hold more events to better engage with the community. This summer, the museum began holding children’s events with history themes every Saturday and manned a booth at the St. Albans Bay Farmer’s Market on Thursdays.
The museum has also re-initiated its Lake Lessons, a series of programs meant to provide the historical and ecological context of Lake Champlain to local students.
The museum’s next big event, however, is more adult-themed. With more people comfortable going out, the museum is re-initializing its Calcutta event, which hasn’t been held since 2019.
To be held Saturday, Oct. 22, the Calcutta features dinner, a cash bar, a silent auction and a game of chance with a $2,500 prize. Tickets are $100 for a party of one and $125 for a party of two. Registration can be found online at bit.ly/Calcutta22, or by calling the museum at 802-527-7933.
Evans said organizers are looking to find sponsors and sell tickets to make sure the event matches its prior standing as the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year in order to continue the museum’s work.
“We’re looking to attract young families and younger audiences as a whole by making the museum more exciting, more engaging, building on St. Albans’ history to connect it with the present,” she said.
