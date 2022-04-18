ST. ALBANS — At 10 a.m. the church bells rang, and a mass of children rushed Taylor Park to capture as many eggs as their baskets could hold.
In minutes, it was all over.
“It’s always under five minutes,” Isaac Bashaw, the St. Albans recreation department’s aquatics director, said.
At the St. Albans Easter Egg Hunt, held Saturday morning, five minutes was all the time the hundreds of children needed to clear the park of brightly colored eggs.
The event’s preparation, however, took longer. Bashaw and a few volunteers spent a few hours on Saturday morning setting up for the egg hunt, and in the last two weeks, dozens of volunteers – sports teams, community members, BFA students – spent even more time stuffing thousands of plastic eggs with candy.
The smiles and energy shown by the children though, must have been worth the effort.
During the St. Albans Easter Egg Hunt, Taylor Park was cordoned off to separate the bigger from the little. On the north side, pre-teens sprinted out of the gate to grab whatever was in the middle of the area and work their way out.
On the south side, the hunt was more of a family affair. A few adults accompanied their toddlers to help them put eggs inside the baskets.
When the park was cleared, families then lined up to talk to the Easter Bunny, who was given a ride to the event by the St. Albans Police Department, and the children went home to feast on their newly-obtained chocolate eggs.
