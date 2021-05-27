ST. ALBANS TOWN — As the sun sunk low over the breezy waters of Lake Champlain, St. Albans Bay Park began to come to life. Picnic tables were out, tents hoisted aloft, and the band started up as the parking lot quickly filled for the first St. Albans Bay Park Farmer's Market of the season on Thursday.
From maple bacon jam to CBD salves, and fresh, hot, homemade specialties, the setting was the perfect end to a cool spring day, where families gathered to relax, take in the sights, walk their dogs and enjoy the evening.
You can get anything at the farmers' market, whether it's soap, popcorn, quilts, raspberry tea, spices or a new bowl for the kitchen. The bay park had it all Thursday night. The market runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Thursday.
