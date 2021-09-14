ST. ALBANS CITY — Tears were shed and sirens blared at the 20th anniversary commemoration of Sept. 11, 2001, in Taylor Park on Saturday.
Hundreds of residents from throughout Franklin County gathered in Taylor Park to remember and honor those lost in the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and those who continue to serve as first responders.
After a prayer offered by Pastor Jessica Moore, Todd Cosgrove, president of the Franklin County International Mutual Aid Association, recalled the day and the sacrifice made by first responders to rescue anyone they could after the Twin Towers fell in New York City.
“We must never forget the events of 9/11, 2001,” Cosgrove said. “As Americans we must stay vigilant against these terrorists, and if we see something, say something to our law enforcement partners to save lives.”
Mayor Tim Smith was at a Hampton Inn that day in Portland, Maine, watching the events unfold on a small television.
The event hit the nation in the heart so deeply, Smith said, that he watched communities come together like never before.
“What I remember were people waiting in long lines to give blood,” Smith said. “People were devastated and at a loss as to how to help. Giving blood was one of their ways to relieve their devastation.”
While on a boat in Casco Bay with his wife days after the attack, Smith said, he was astounded by the seas of people who blanketed the docks at each of the islands standing in solidarity, holding hundreds of candles into the air.
Town Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso recalled the attack as a moment of clarity when the nation came together instead of falling apart.
“Those who attacked us reminded us in the world that the worst of humanity is capable of committing terrible atrocities,” he said. “Those who responded to the buildings that were attacked and those on United Airlines Flight 93 reminded us in the world that the best of humanity will always prevail when put to the test.”
Other speakers at the event included Chris Herrick, Department of Public Safety deputy commissioner, St. Albans Town fire chief Harold Cross and Sen. Randy Brock (R-Franklin) who spoke on behalf of Gov. Phil Scott’s office.
1 of 54
A firefighter stands at attention .JPG
Franklin County fire and EMS officials stand in Taylor Park for Saturday's observance of the Sept. 11 attacks.
See 54 photos from St. Albans City during Saturday's Sept. 11 tribute
1 of 54
A firefighter stands at attention .JPG
Franklin County fire and EMS officials stand in Taylor Park for Saturday's observance of the Sept. 11 attacks.
A firefighter waits to be dismissed.JPG
AmCare of St. Albans represents in Taylor Park.JPG
Franklin County fire and EMS officials stand together during Saturday's observance in Taylor Park marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
At attention in Taylor Park.JPG
Franklin County fire and EMS officials stand together during Saturday's observance in Taylor Park marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Brittany and Kennedie Adams.JPG
Brittany Adams and her daughter Kennedie were among the hundreds at the Sept. 11 tribute in Taylor Park.
Brittany Valyou.JPG
Brittany Valyou, Georgia, pauses to listen to speakers during Saturday's Sept. 11 tribute ceremony. (Kate Barcellos)
City and Town Fire .JPG
City of St. Albans fire engine.JPG
The front of a St. Albans City fire engine is seen during Saturday's observance at Taylor Park on the 20th annivesary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
City officials stand with City fire.JPG
Franklin County EMS and fire officials stand with speakers during Saturday's ceremony in Taylor Park observing the 20th annivesary of the 9/11 attacks.
Down with grace.JPG
Firefighters begin rolling up the large United States flag that was flown above Main Street in St. Albans City on Saturday.
Families in Taylor Park .JPG
Famillies gather on the City green to hear speakers on 9:11.JPG
Many gathered in Taylor Park for Saturday's 9/11 observance.
Faranklin County Honor Guard.JPG
The Franklin County Vermont Honor Detail stands at attention during Saturday's observance in Taylor Park.
Fire engines at Taylor Park.JPG
First responders and members of police and fire departments from throughout the county attended the tribute to Sept. 11 in Taylor Park. (Kate Barcellos)
Firefighters retire the colors.JPG
Firefighters begin rolling up the large United States flag that was flown above Main Street in St. Albans City on Saturday.
First responders at Taylor Park.JPG
The Sept. 11 tribute to first-responders and in memory of the tragic day drew appearances from departments throughout Franklin County. (Kate Barcellos)
First responders enter Taylor Park .JPG
Franklin County fire and EMS officials march into Taylor Park at the beginning of Saturday's observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
First responders in Taylor Park.JPG
Franklin County fire and EMS officials stand together during Saturday's observance in Taylor Park marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
First responders stand at Taylor Park .JPG
Franklin County fire and EMS officials stand together during Saturday's observance in Taylor Park marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Flag at half-mast in Taylor Park .JPG
Folding the flag.JPG
Firefighters begin rolling up the large United States flag that was flown above Main Street in St. Albans City on Saturday.
Franklin County Honor Guard.JPG
The Franklin County Vermont Honor Detail stands at attention during Saturday's observance in Taylor Park.
Franklin County Honor Guard TAPS.JPG
Taps is performed after the Franklin County Vermont Honor Detail fired a gun salute during Saturday's 9/11 observance in Taylor Park.
Guard brings in colors.JPG
Franklin County fire and EMS officials march into Taylor Park at the beginning of Saturday's observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Head bowed.JPG
Area fire and EMS officials look on as St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith speaks during Saturday's ceremony observing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Kimi Rappeno and Kennedie Adams.JPG
Last Call Fireman's Bell .JPG
Listening to the Mayor..JPG
Area fire and EMS officials look on as St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith speaks during Saturday's ceremony observing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Pastor Jessica Moore.JPG
Pastor Jessica Moore gives the opening prayer during Saturday's ceremony in Taylor Park observing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
President fo the Franklin County Mutual Aid Association Todd Cosgrove.JPG
Franklin County fire and EMS officials stand as Todd Cosgrove, president of the Franklin County International Mutual Aid Association, speaks during Saturday's 9/11 observance.
Retiring the colors.JPG
Firefighters begin rolling up the large United States flag that was flown above Main Street in St. Albans City on Saturday.
Rolling up the flag.JPG
Firefighters begin rolling up the large United States flag that was flown above Main Street in St. Albans City on Saturday.
Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso.JPG
St. Albans Town Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso speaks during Saturday's ceremony in Taylor Park observing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Sen. Randy Brock delivers tribute to an audience in Taylor Park.JPG
Senator Randy Brock, (R-Franklin) spoke at Saturday's tribute to Sept. 11. (Kate Barcellos)
Sept. 11 Tibute, St. Albans.JPG
Franklin County fire and EMS officials stand in Taylor Park during Saturday's 9/11 observance.
Sheldon Fire Rescue.JPG
A group of Sheldon Fire and EMS members stands with fellow emergency responders during Saturday's observance in Taylor Park.
Solemn prayer.JPG
Pastor Jessica Moore gives the opening prayer during Saturday's ceremony in Taylor Park observing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
St. Albans City and Town Fire Department retires the colors .JPG
Firefighters roll up the large United States flag that had been flown above Main Street in St. Albans following the conclusion of Saturday's observance.
St. Albans City and Town Firefighters.JPG
St. Albans City Fire Department dons their colors in Taylor Park.JPG
Franklin County fire and EMS officials stand together during Saturday's observance in Taylor Park marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
St. Albans City Fire Department.JPG
Franklin County fire and EMS officials stand together in Taylor Park during Saturday's observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith .JPG
St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith speaks in Taylor Park during Saturday's obeservance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
St. Albans City Police Department.JPG
St. Albans City police officers salute during Saturday's observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
St. Albans pays tribute to first responders.JPG
Residents from Franklin County and beyond attended Saturday's 9/11 tribute, which brought many to tears. (Kate Barcellos)
St. Albans Town Fire Chief Harold Cross.JPG
St. Albans Town Fire Chief Harold Cross speaks in front of those gathered Saturday in Taylor Park for an observance on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
St. Albans Town Fire Chief Harold Cross walks with fire fighters.JPG
St. Albans Town Fire Department.JPG
Firefighters march through Taylor Park as part of Saturday's observance marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
St. Andrews Pipe Band.JPG
Taking down the flag.JPG
Firefighters begin rolling up the large United States flag that was flown above Main Street in St. Albans City on Saturday.
Taylor Park 9:11 tribute.JPG
Taylor Park's 20th anniversary 9:11 tribute ceremony.JPG
Many gathered in Taylor Park for Saturday's observance.
The great flag descends to her firefighters..JPG
The flag of the United States is lowered from its post above Main Street in St. Albans City at the conclusion of Saturday's observance.
Todd Cosgrove, President of the Franklin County Internation Mutual Aid Association.JPG
Todd Cosgrove, president of the Franklin County International Mutual Aid Association, speaks during Saturday's ceremony in Taylor Park.
Working side by side.JPG
Firefighters begin rolling up the large United States flag that was flown above Main Street in St. Albans City on Saturday.
The Franklin County Honor Guard honored first responders, the military and their families with a traditional rifle salute before the St. Andrews Pipe Band of Vermont played God Bless America, and a folded American flag was presented to the St. Albans Historical Museum.
Suddenly, each one of the first responder trucks, cruisers, fire engines and ambulances from Montgomery, Georgia, Enosburg, St. Albans City, St. Albans Town, Sheldon, Fairfield, Swanton, Bakersfield and AmCare surrounding the park lit up in tribute.
The wild sirens and horns of each of the departments layered over one another in a song of their own, paying homage to the fallen and their communities.
A gargantuan American flag billowed from its ties atop the extended ladders of the yellow St. Albans Town fire engine and the deep crimson St. Albans City engine, curtaining Main Street and the Town and City firefighters who stood below. Slowly and silently, the ladders were lowered, and the firefighters received the great flag, gently rolling to retire the colors.
“Yes, today is a day of remembering,” Chief Cross said. “Remembering and continuing to promise to all of the 2,977 victims and their families that we will share their grief which affected each and every American. These four words, which are our nation’s promise to aid in our healing. We will never forget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.