ST. ALBANS CITY — Mrs. Claus visited downtown St. Albans a little early this year. The hundreds of small superheroes, unicorns and monsters, however, didn’t seem to mind.
“I’ve gotten some amazing reactions,” Shannon Phillips said. “I owe a couple of children PS5s.”
During Spooky Saturday this past weekend, Phillips and her husband Robbie donned Mr. and Mrs. Claus costumes, and the two spent the day handing out hugs.
After almost two years of COVID-19-related restrictions, Halloween didn’t seem so scary.
The community event drew hundreds in the early afternoon to line the sidewalks of downtown St. Albans. Groups clogged up the entrances of Main Street businesses despite the wet weather, and inside city hall, families crammed together to take a walk through the city’s haunted house.
In the parking lot of St. Albans United Methodist Church, those setting up for Trunk and Treat watched as a line formed down the sidewalk. After an hour of visitors, Elizabeth Studley said she had to get some candy from the church despite buying a few bags of the stuff.
Similarly, Hadley Priebe, who set up the Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile in Taylor Park, said she had invested in two 500-piece bags to get her through the day, and if that ran out, she could always switch to handing out bookmarks.
The bookmobile director said the local nonprofit had to reduce services to get through the pandemic, opting to focus on delivery services and online book clubs to keep people excited about reading.
On Saturday, the bookmobile made its first public appearance since March 2020.
“We’re here letting people know that we’re still here,” Priebe said.
1 of 25
From left to right: Leianne Phillips, Robbie Phillips, Zach Phillips, Shannon Phillips and Lilah Powers pose for a picture on Spooky Saturday.
From left to right: Leianne Phillips, Robbie Phillips, Zach Phillips, Shannon Phillips and Lilah Powers pose for a picture on Spooky Saturday.
Ian Giroux II munches on some cotton candy.
Ian Giroux helps out his son, Ian Giroux II, stand next to the family's custom-built fire engine.
Trick or treaters grab candy from those set up at the trunk or treat event in the St. Paul's United Methodist Church parking lot.
A few candy givers had set up a tropical scene during the trunk or treat event in the St. Paul's United Methodist Church parking lot.
Lukas Toof and Callan Toof display their Star Wars costumes at the St. Paul's United Methodist Church trunk or treat event.
Lukas Toof and Callan Toof display their Star Wars costumes at the St. Paul's United Methodist Church trunk or treat event.
Locals listen to the spooky organ music featured at the First Congregational Church on Saturday.
A dragon wanders the streets of St. Albans.
A group of trick or treaters stands outside of The Traveled Cup.
Finn O'Brian, a big fan of fishing, gets his picture taken as part of the photo contest held at the St. Albans City Hall.
A skeleton poses during the St. Albans photo contest.
Robbie and Shannon Phillips pose as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Leianne Phillips and Lilah Powers stand in the background.
Noah Frost serves up hot apple cider in his chicken costume at the Northside Baptist Church tent.
Noah Frost serves up hot apple cider in his chicken costume at the Northside Baptist Church tent.
A group of trick or treaters wait to have a jump at the Northside Baptist Church bouncy house.
A group of trick or treaters wait to have a jump at the Northside Baptist Church bouncy house.
Brayden Middlemiss (T-rex) and Ryanna Stevens (unicorn rider) show off their costumes in Taylor Park.
The crowds wandered the St. Albans Farmer's Market to buy local goods and foods.
Bookmobile director Hadley Priebe hands a bookmark to Rilynn Sicard.
Derouchie Wayne stands leans against the tire of the Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile while Chentel Lapan holds his leash.
A unicorn wanders through Taylor Park during Spooky Saturday.
Maverick Burke, a robot, poses with Brandon Burke.
Vendors at the St. Albans Farmer's Market blow bubbles into the crowd.
Rupert and his owner, Will Freed, take a walk through Taylor Park to gauge interest in a dog park fundraiser.
To feed the crowds congregated in the northwest corner of Taylor Park, Noah Frost — dressed as a giant chicken — kept up the flow of hot cider in the Northside Baptist Church tent.
The balmy weather spurred the demand, his father, pastor Dan Frost, said. The church has been helping out with the event for the last eight years, and they had set up a bouncy house and provided children with balloons throughout the day.
They ran out of helium in less than an hour.
“It’s a good way to help out the community,” Frost said. “We’re just trying to add to the environment.”
The Phillips, dressed as the Clauses, stood nearby in a corner of Taylor Park.
“We try to figure out a costume that no one wears, and it worked out,” Shannon Phillips said.
A moment later, a toddler dressed as Spider-man made a beeline to hug her knees. She crouched down to return the gesture.
“That right there is all worth it,” she said. “It kind of feels a little normal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.