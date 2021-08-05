Franklin County residents gathered at the Georgia Town Hall to eat food, shop local businesses and jam to some tunes at the first Gathering on the Green of the summer.
Musician and artist Isaac French provided musical stylings for the evening, complete with his one man band style music, using loop pedals and a variety of instruments to play everything from the Marshall Tucker Band to more modern pop tunes.
The evening also marked the first Farmers Market where Georgia residents set up tents selling pies, home-made jams, artisan wood-working and berries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.