ST ALBANS TOWN — Forget the international event, because the Wildcats of St. Albans Town Educational Center had their own Olympics this week.
Rather than physical strength, students instead worked hard all week to win medals for their kindness.
“This is just a really good week for the kids and a great week of events,” Principal Angela Stebbins said.
While fellow Olympians are competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, students at SATEC are racking up “snowballs:” recorded acts of kindness, generosity, and responsibility toward themselves, their peers, teachers and staff. The more snowballs collected per grade, the better chance of winning multiple gold, silver and bronze medals.
“I think they felt lost a little bit [this year],” said Lisa Sutton, mental health and behavioral specialist for SATEC students. “It’s so much better for our kids this year. Last year, we couldn’t do anything in-person. This is a celebration. It really lifts them up.”
The Messenger was escorted through SATEC’s All American Day on Wednesday, when students and staff opened their doors and their hearts to talk about what spirit and school means to them. Students dressed from head to toe in red, white and blue, stars and stripes.
Master of Ceremonies Michael Flanagan, librarian and Wildcat Olympics official commentator, announces the SATEC Olympic scores over the intercom every morning.
“Kids see the flame in the morning … This is the Olympic arena,” Flanagan said. “[My voice is] ‘Road to responsibility,’ and we start with the theme for [the Olympic music].”
He said the competition amongst the young Wildcats was in a way, ferocious: students were determined to surpass the number of medals they could score for their grade and worked together to secure medal opportunities. Each day is spent earning their snowballs and racking up kindness points to make sure they serve their classmates and make a go for the gold.
“Events like this, to lift kids’ spirits, to be a champion for kindness, why not?” Flanagan said.
All American Day
Whether they wore red, white and blue or not, every student at SATEC had opportunities to crush their medal goal with acts of responsibility and gratitude throughout the week.
Wednesday was All American Day, and Dina Fitzgerald’s second grade class showed up dazzling in silver stars, red jewels and even red hair. Grateful to be back in school after many months of distance-learning, the students said without hesitation that All American Day is a tradition best celebrated together.
“It’s to celebrate our American history,” student Ryder said.
“To honor the flag,” fellow student Henry said.
“To celebrate our culture,” student Leo said. “To be spirit-full … And we get to be all together.”
Falynn, another student, was wearing her own navy blue dress speckled with silver stars. Kay-kay wore a ruby-studded tiara, while others donned t-shirts, red and blue hair dye and striped red white and blue socks. Staff like Tammy Deso donned leggings and funky glasses, while Sutton combined the two colors red and blue for a lavender
The Wildcat Olympics
On Wednesday, both “Uncle Sam” and “Lady Liberty” greeted students as they disembarked from their buses and scurried into their classrooms. Even “Captain America” was there, ready to defend his students against any enemy and make sure his students worked hard to earn their snowballs.
“Instead of competing against one another, the Olympics this year were organized to encourage students to challenge themselves,” Flanagan said.
The entire week has been planned with events, from crazy socks day to Wildcat Day, when green and white are the colors of the hour. When students aren’t working on their projects in class, they can be seen ecstatically leaping and jumping around the gaga ball pit, going head-to-head in on-foot hockey tournaments and building forts in the gymnasium.
On Friday, the final tally of medals are announced and the grades are awarded with their honorary medals for the good work they’ve accomplished during the Olympic week. The closing ceremonies will be accompanied by a speech read by Patricia Nazo, an eighth grade ambassador to the games, who donned a military uniform on Wednesday.
Acceptance, Nazo said, was an overarching theme that presented itself out of the darkness and isolation of COVID-19.
“[It’s about] being able to accept someone no matter their sex, gender, looks, ethnicity or skin color,” Nazo read. “Take your hands off of what you cannot control, and get your hands on what you can change.”
The Olympics conclude with a fast and furious staff versus eighth grade basketball game on Friday. Nazo said that while she knows each team will play their hardest, the outcome scores will undoubtedly favor the students.
“Of course the eighth-graders are the best and are going to win,” Nazo said.
Back in Class
“It feels happy,” said second-grader Maya “To be all together again.”
School has been a tough atmosphere for many districts to navigate during a global pandemic, and SATEC’s second grade students said it best: their favorite place was to be back in school this year, with their classmates and their beloved teachers.
“I think it's really good because my mom isn’t a very good teacher,” Kay-Kay said.
Isaiah said he was happy to be back. Ryder was glad to be back in-person with his fellow students. Olivia took a particular joy in her personal research about informational stories.
Nazo’s closing speech was not one of victory, but one of compassion, reflection and unwavering dedication to her classmates and community. After years of weathering storms of isolation, distance and change, Nazo’s underlying statement was clear: no matter the struggle, the loving friendships and bonds at SATEC remained strong.
“You will never know what the person beside you is going through,” Nazo read from her speech. “That’s just how we are as human beings, but still, we care for each other, and ourselves, no matter how hard our battles get. This is the responsibility that we have as students and citizens of our country.”
