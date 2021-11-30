RICHFORD — Nearly everyone in Richford braved the cold on Saturday evening for the town’s holiday vehicle parade.
As the hour struck five-o-clock, dozens of people, bundled up in their snow gear, migrated from all corners of Richford to Main Street. Storefront owners came out of their shops squinting in the cold, peering down the snowy street in anticipation of a glittery group of festive vehicles. Neighborhood children pressed their faces up against the glass on their living room windows, anxious for the light parade.
Slowly, the explosion of light crept into view once rounding the corner onto Main Street. Enormous tractors, utility terrain vehicles, pick-up trucks and even one of Richford’s fire engines were draped in ropes of rainbow Christmas lights and adorned with holiday-themed banners and signs.
Families waved from their spot on the sidelines as the colorful parade of vehicles made their way from the Blue Seal feeds plant on River Street into the downtown.
As they crossed over the Main Street bridge beneath the iconic “Welcome to Richford” sign, a rainbow of sparkling light reflected off of the water below. A Christmas-themed music soundtrack playing in one of the vehicles accompanied the group as they headed down Province Street to River Street onto Main Street, before looping around for a second pass through town.
Even Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in their own utility terrain vehicle, parallel parking it next to the park so they could join the gathering there.
Though the night was dark, the sounds of laughing families seemed to illuminate the town center as neighbors huddled together to watch their town’s display.
