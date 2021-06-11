The Richford High School Class of 2021, along with family and friends, listen as National Honor Society President Victoria Blaney speaks during Friday's graduation ceremony at the high school.
Cameron Paquette photo
With an escort from the Richford Fire Department and Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Richford seniors paraded down Main Street from the elementary school, looping through town before arriving at the high school for graduation ceremonies. The 16-member class completed its high school career with an indoor ceremony at the high school gymnasium, where family and friends — by invitation only due to the COVID-19 pandemic — celebrated the seniors taking that next step into higher education or the workforce.
Here are the members of the Richford High School Class of 2021:
— Keely Arnold, graduating Summa Cum Laude and a member of the National Honor Society
— Ann Badger, a member of the National Technical Honor Society
— Victoria Blaney, graduating Summa Cum Laude and a member of the National Honor Society
— Abigail Chagnon, graduating Cum Laude
— Tori Cummings
— Nicole Cunningham, graduating Summa Cum Laude and a member of the National Honor Society
— Gage Hogaboom
— Jordan Mellnitz
— Matthew Paul
— Emily Russin
— Cassidy Ryea, graduating Summa Cum Laude and a member of the National Honor Society
— Samantha Ryea, graduating Summa Cum Laude and a member of the National Honor Society
