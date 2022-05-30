ST. ALBANS — The American flag waved overhead as the crowd waited for the Memorial Day parade to start, and when the veterans finally passed, the families clapped to honor their service.
Minutes later, the crowd assembled in Taylor Park to hear about the importance of Memorial Day from the uniformed men and women who had passed by moments earlier.
“We have come together here today to honor those who’ve done their duty and want nothing in return,” Gary Godin, commander of the American Legion Green Mountain Post #1, said. “We must never forget the men and women who know all too much the cost of freedom.”
As Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start of summer, local veterans organizations played their part by recognizing the price of American freedom and the sacrifices of past veterans during a short ceremony which featured short speeches by veterans and St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith.
During his time at the podium, Smith said he didn’t come from a military-focused family, but he is often reminded of the importance of military sacrifice. He recalled a vivid memory he had from 1983, when he watched the military funeral for Richard Lemnah proceed down Main Street.
He said he is often reminded of the scene when driving down Lemnah Drive, which is named after the veteran. Sgt. Richard Lemnah, along with 240 American servicemen, died in the 1983 Beirut barracks bombings.
“Hardly a day goes by when I don’t think of him,” Smith said.
As part of the annual ceremony, event organizers called out the names of those veterans who had died in the preceding year to honor each person’s service in the armed forces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.