ST. ALBANS — Residents turned out in green on Friday for the 9th Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown St. Albans.
Despite the dreary drizzle, participants marched down Main Street dressed in festive rain ponchos and rode in floats and wagons decorated with green tinsel.
Kids and dogs brought smiles to the crowds, who turned out to watch from the sidewalk, snapping photos and cheering.
Hosted by St. Albans Recreation, the short parade started at the courthouse on Lake Street and finished up in front of City Hall.
Families took refuge from the cold and the rain inside City Hall, where Irish music and dance brightened the day.
Dancers with the McFadden Academy of Irish Dance performed, and the deep bellow of bagpipes echoed throughout the room. Kids gathered near the front of the stage to dance along to the music, while adults got online for food by the Clean Spoon and drinks from the bar.
