ST. ALBANS — More vendors and more things-to-do drew a bigger crowd to the 2nd annual Rail City Fan Fest this weekend, keeping up the positive momentum for the pop culture-focused convention.
“It feels to me like the number of people we have here right now is more than the total last year.” Luke Hungerford, the convention organizer, said Saturday. “I’m thrilled with how it’s going.”
Hungerford, who often masquerades as his own favorite superheroes, has been organizing the St. Albans-based fan convention since it launched as a two-day event at Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center last summer. His eventual goal is to grow the weekend fan fest until it can rival larger metropolitan conventions.
And if this year’s crowd was any indication, the trendline looks good, as he brings in more sponsors and a larger base of vendors that appeal to pop culture fans.
“We love the crossover of the community of local film, comics and everything else the con has to offer,” said Alan Cunningham, technology coordinator with Northwest Access TV, as he manned a booth Saturday.
Cunningham had set up his table to highlight the station’s Halloween-themed Northwest Nightmares Movie Festival, and he screened entries from the local horror film event. He said the fan fest was a good way to show off what the station does to movie fans.
If the costumes on display were any indication, there were plenty in attendance.
Scattered throughout the convention were men, women and children dressed as various pop culture characters found in films, such as anime-inspired characters, superheroes and Star Wars characters.
Marc-Andre LaBlanc, for example, had attended the convention dressed as the X-Men character, Cyclops, alongside a group of French-Canadians devoted to raising money for suicide prevention.
Together, LaBlanc and the group “cosplays” – a portmanteau of costume-play – under the name of the Montreal X-Men.
“These are characters we looked up to as kids,” LaBlanc said. “It’s a little escapism.”
During conventions, people often visited their setup to pose with the group, and the Montreal X-Men brought props to give people familiar with the franchise a way to be included.
It’s a way to have fun while highlighting a good cause, LaBlanc said, and while some people spend significant time and energy to put costumes together, it’s not necessary to enjoy a convention.
Kelly Lum, who had donned the persona of super-villain Lady Deathstrike, said she bought many of the various pieces of her costume from different places to coordinate a black leather look for her character, while other fans custom-make their entire outfit or tailor individual pieces to have the intended effect.
Either way is accepted. Really great costumes, however, can garner appreciation from fans.
Later in the day, a costume contest allowed those interested in the hobby to flaunt their work and compete for prizes.
The Fairfax-based marketing firm Ready Steady also gave characters an opportunity to capture their costume work with an eye-catching video, thanks to the business’s 360-degree photo booth.
Owner Candice Bryan-Broe said consumed attendees definitely appreciated the effect, but it also gives the conventions various creators a chance to showcase what they do.
“As somebody creating a small business, we know how hard it is,” she said.
Other attractions to Saturday’s event included a wide range of artists and vendors. Those walking through the aisles could purchase board gaming materials, props, various media, comics and original artwork.
Painter Daniel Macaluso, for example, had brought a handful of scifi and fantasy themed prints he created as part of his studio work, but he also had landscapes he’s painted from various locations in Vermont, including a picture of St. Albans Bay.
Artists from the entertainment industry, such as voice artist Kristi Rothrock and puppeteer Bill Diamond, were also in attendance to meet fans.
On display at Diamond’s booth were original props from the 1982 film, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” as well as the oversized puppet plant from the Broadway version of “The Little Shop of Horrors,” Audrey 2.
