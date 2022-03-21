ENOSBURG — On Friday they came bearing bagpipes, guitars, kilts and whistles.
After years of prohibited in-person performances, around 150 people gathered at the Enosburg Opera House for their grand reopening featuring Cadillac Jack and celtic rock group Prydein on Friday.
The opera house was lit with bright, emerald-green lights and crowds wore green-themed outfits in honor of St. Patrick’s Day this past week. Families and community members young and old gathered to share a few toasts and dance.
“Prydein” is a Welsh term meaning “Great Britain” and is made up of a drummer, two bagpipers, bass and lead guitar. They play everything from fast, ska-type traditional Celtic tunes to slow waltzes, and rock-and-roll-style anthems. Some in the audience even knew the words to the tunes, and many sang along.
McClurg’s Scottish Pub sent their bar to serve whiskey, Guiness and drinks, and the Phoenix House awaited concert-goers outside with their stocked food truck. In between bites, friends swayed to the sounds of bagpipes, pennywhistles and electric guitar.
“It’s important to have everyone back together again,” said Kim Covert-Airoldi, business, administration and marketing manager for the Enosburg Opera House. “Getting together is important for our communities … and the arts are everything … We’re trying to do as many events as we can this year.”
The event was the first to be held at the Opera House for this year’s opening season. Opera House Director Suzanne Hull-Cassavant said they planned to host a variety of events so there is ‘something for everyone,’ and that they planned to make the Opera House a main attraction for this year’s downtown Enosburg scene.
“There was never a question of ‘if’ the Opera House was going to open again … It was a question of ‘when?’”Hull-Cassavant previously told the Messenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.