Mississquoi Valley Union students, from left to right: Kevin Adams, Sydney Airoldi, Madilynn Aronson, Auri Bailey and Abigail Bessette pose for a photo before the beginning of graduation ceremonies Friday.
As the students entered the field at Mississquoi Valley Union High School, a calm settled over the crowd. The only sound that could be heard, other than music, was the voice of a someone greeting each student by name. Each smiled back.
The graduating class of 2021 had 130 students cross its stage, 16 named to the National Honor Society and 8 entering the Vermont Early College Program.
In a year that seemed so impossible, they made the improbable happen.
