The cover of Bellows Free Academy, Fairfax's commencement program quotes poet-sensation Amanda Gorman, "For there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it, if only we're brave enough to be it."
And while a tent shaded graduation students from the sun Saturday, it certainly didn't tint their accomplishments. 26 students were named to the National Honor Society and seven were named to the National Technical Honor Society.
But this year is also bittersweet. It happens to be Principal John Tague's 28th and final year at BFA.
"After 28 years at BFA, I will be heading across town to lead the Fairfax, Georgia and Fletcher schools forward with the belief in what is possible. This graduation is a little bittersweet. I'm comforted to know that I'll be back on this stage next year to hand out diplomas to the class of 2022 but I will be stepping away from the day to day interactions with teachers, students and staff and you all mean the world to me," said Tague.
