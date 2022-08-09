HIGHGATE — The 46th Annual Franklin County Field Days came to Highgate this weekend, drawing solid crowds over the four-day-long event.
Beginning Thursday, the smell of kettle corn and grilled eats accompanied the fair’s morning kickoff. Enormous draft horses walked to their stalls as students held the reins, and drivers wheeled their cars to their trailers in anticipation of the evening’s demolition derby.
By noon, when the first rides were opened, vehicles began to fill the grassy parking lot, and the crowds soon arrived to grab a bite of fair food. They definitely had their pick between the maple doughnuts, pizza, fried pickles, poutine, creemees and blooming onions.
For event organizer Abigail Gagne, it was the beginning of another successful year.
While Thursday’s cloudy weather most likely put a damper on the day’s attendance, the rest of the weekend brought in roughly 7,000 people per day to bring attendance up to par with past Field Days, she said.
The full line-up of events most likely helped draw people in.
Vermont native Jamie Lee Thurston headlined on Thursday to play his catalog of country hits, such as “It Can All Be Gone” at McKees Saloon following the demo derby.
Gagne said the crowds stayed until 11 p.m. for the Thursday-evening concert, and the entertainment continued throughout the weekend, with the main stage featuring a bevy of performers who played both covers and original material.
Acts included Julia Parent, Chris and Ericka, the Old Man Garage Band, Friction, Darcy Carhill, Express Train, the Jolly Roger Band and a Johnny Cash Tribute.
Just like past years though, music wasn’t the only attraction at Field Days.
Students involved with 4-H, for example, could be seen out on the pulling barn. Gagne said the 4-H coordinators went above and beyond this year to highlight the program, and they were able to bring in roughly 50 participants ready to show their dairy cows.
The big draw, however, was the noise and mayhem. Each day was topped off with loud engines spilling fumes and smoke throughout the fairgrounds thanks to the demo derby, truck pull and tractor pull, which brought in the evening crowds.
“Usually the demo derby, truck pulls and tractor pulls are the main pull for people, then obviously the rides for kids and teenagers,” Gagne said.
Under the flashing lights surrounded by carnival music, attendees spent the weekend spinning and swinging thanks to the festival’s thrilling entertainment.
“We think we had a good turnout,” Gagne said “Based on everything, I’m not going to complain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.