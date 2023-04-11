SWANTON — As lights flood the stage, Asher Nester stands front and center among her fellow students, with her fist raised in the air.
“You kind of just forget everything else that’s happening in your life,” Nester said. “And then you’re in that moment and it feels really empowering.”
To highlight youth empowerment, Nester and her fellow Missisquoi Valley Union students will be performing “Newsies” this upcoming weekend on the Missisquoi Valley stage.
The Disney musical presents the story of a gang of paperboys organizing in 1899 to demand fair pay from Joseph Pullitzer and his paper “The New York World.” Director Myriam Bouti said she and vocal director Danielle Turner initially discussed the show after imagining MVU students performing its music, which emphasizes taking collective action in the face of challenge.
“Every single song that the newsies sing, it’s all the same message: ‘We’re all going to be out there with a banner. We’re going to seize the day. We’re here to make a difference!’ Every song is sung with fists in the air,” Bouti said.
The high energy musical also presents students with a strong ensemble show. Bouti said the experience of being on stage, even as a member of an ensemble, can really hone a beginning actor’s talents, and there’s a lot of younger, up-and-coming students interested in theater. Only two students in this year’s play, Bouti said, are seniors.
The newsies characters are also surprisingly adaptable, as they can be played by just about anyone. Since the characters are children, students of all sizes and genders can take part with some clever costuming, and the ensemble itself is a mixed bag of people spanning from seventh-graders to seniors.
It took some work to get right, Bouti said. The group is on stage for a large percentage of the show, and between the multiple dance numbers and songs, Bouti said she’s watched the group excel as they put in the four months of working together.
Caleb Tropeano, a junior, said he really appreciated working alongside his peers as everyone eventually became friends.
“I remember at the beginning, when I didn’t really know any of the people on stage and just kind of acted very superficial, but over time – like just barely – it felt like I was actually talking to them,” Tropeano said.
Tropeano plays the role of “Crutchie” in the musical. As his name implies, the character moves around on stage with a crutch, and Bouti said Tropeano paid special attention to being able to portray the character faithfully.
Other notable newsies include Nester as “Davey,” a child from a wealthy family, as well as the show’s lead role of “Jack Kelly,” performed by Ricardo Perez.
The character of “Katherine Plumber” – played by Kiera Longway – also spends some time interacting with the group before becoming an honorable member. She described her character as being reluctant about the newsies before she falls in love with the group’s leader.
Tropeano said the competition to play Plumber was tough, as many female students were trying to land the role. While “Newsies” has a strong ensemble, there are limited roles for female characters, although many of the students found places in the cast in gender-swapped roles.
Tech side
While the newsies will be front and center, Bouti said audience members should also be able appreciate some of the technical aspects of the show.
One of the more difficult parts, for example, is figuring out how to do effective scene transitions with MVU’s atypical stage. There’s a singular blackout scene transition in the whole show, Bouti said, and the rest incorporates changes in lighting and some visual trickery to convey that the newsies moved locations.
Bouti gives some of the credit to the show’s set designer, Joseph Depatie. Depatie and his crew of workshop and mechanic students erected two movable platforms used throughout the show that students can set up and climb for varying effects.
“The stage is not easy to build on either. It’s old and uneven, and it’s not exactly symmetrical,” Bouti said. “Building something that fits on that stage is quite the task.”
Bouti also highlighted the work of Jen Raynak, the show’s technical director and MVU alum, as well as the efforts of student director Ellie Depatie, who functioned as Bouti’s right hand during the show, she said.
Get your tickets
With the show fast approaching, the students had some mixed feelings about wrapping up the four-month-long project.
“A part of you wants it to end so you can have your free time back and then the other part of you doesn’t want to because you make all these special connections” Mallory Staples, who plays Albert, said.
Bouti said the students put in a lot of effort this year that those unfamiliar with theater don’t always see. Since January, the students have been meeting almost daily for four hours a day to wrack up roughly 200 hours of practice time before they go on stage.
For those with more extensive parts, it’s even more work. Perez, who plays the lead role of Jack Kelly, is in just about every scene, Bouti said, leaving him to memorize an entire book’s worth of lines as well as the songs, dances and staging.
Nester recalled some of those long days of preparation.
“Like some days at school, you have such a terrible day,” Nester said. “Like, I’m so tired and I have to go to rehearsal, and I don’t know if I can make it though.”
But, as all actors know, the show must go on.
“Then, you’re like in the moment – Where did this little burst (of energy) come from? I’m a newsie!”
“It’s really exciting, Bouti said. “I get goosebumps watching them – even though I’m the director – and they’re so excited to be in this show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.