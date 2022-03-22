ST. ALBANS — Ivan Dow works fast, placing houses and trees and cars and basketball courts. His layout is dense, full of details, and the slight imperfections – a little dirt, a misaligned bush – sell the scene of a New England village surrounded by one train that goes nowhere.
At the Vermont Rails Model Train Show, it’s all part of the hobby.
“It’s a ‘God thing’ in a way,” Dow said jokingly. “You’re building your own little world.”
There were plenty of those little worlds on display this past Saturday, March 19, at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center. From hefty room-sized layouts to carrying cases stuffed with historical recreations, the model train show drew hundreds to the Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association’s annual event.
Show manager Ron Piro said 2022 was the first time the railroad association held its model train show since 2019, as they had to cancel it back at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its latest form, the show featured over 100 vendors and other booths supporting the hobby of model train making.
Piro said a lot of the show features people trading used models they’ve picked up over the years attending shows as well as vendors selling other related train memorabilia.
“I believe in the last 20 years, we’ve probably had locomotives that have probably worked their way around the room,” Piro said. “A lot of these guys come to every show, and they’re selling stuff they collect too much of.”
Piro said the hobby itself is actually a few lumped into one as each model maker tends to enjoy different aspects of the work. Some like recreating miniatures. Others just like trains. Piro himself comes from an electrical engineering background, and he got involved looking at how to install the different lights and moving gates that can add that little extra to a layout.
Parker Kovel’s interest, for example, was the trains. As the four-year-old stood on his toes, he could see just above the table to check out a complicated display featuring a dance club and a NASA rocket recreation, but his eyes followed the moving train as it circled the track.
His father, Peter Koval, said he and his son decided to come down to the train show because Parker was such a fan of the machines.
“It’s way better than him being on his Playstation, watching television or on his iPad. We get to interact,” Peter Koval said. “When he gets older, I’m pretty sure he’ll be into this. We’ll see if his level of interest remains the same.”
Already, Parker has a pretty good knowledge of trains. On the way to the show, Parker gave his dad a lesson on the types of cars of a train as they passed one during the drive, Peter Koval said.
If all goes well, he could grow up to be as interested in trains as Benjamin Gale. The club member was hanging out at the largest display of the show put together by the Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association, and he controlled a few of the engines as they circled the track.
“I came to one of these shows, and I just found it really fascinating,” he said.
Now, the teenager is recreating the 1984-1988 version of the Guilford Rail System on a 10 by 10 foot wraparound layout. If he wanted to pick some more models or get inspiration to improve his layout, he was certainly in the right place.
Dow, head of the Montreal Train Exposition, had come to try to attract like-minded hobbyists to his own show scheduled for this June. In his years running the event, he said he’s seen all manner of different hobbyists get started with the recreations, and he had taken a few trips around the room to see what was available.
He showed off a few of his finds – a box of miniature houses, a train bumping train car and toy automobile from the ‘40s that cost him $5.
“Isn’t that cool?” he said as the small toy car bumped against a wall and redirected itself. “The show is a chance to show-off, but it’s a good thing to show kids about trains, get them excited.”
And when he hosts his own show, there’s a good chance he’ll be excited himself to see what comes through the doors.
“It’s a terrible addiction,” he joked.
