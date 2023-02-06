ST. ALBANS TOWN — Pucks flew across Lake Champlain Sunday during the 2nd annual Mill River Brewing Winter Classic hockey tournament.
Sponsored and organized by Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse with the help of the Town of St. Albans, the tournament featured three vs. three hockey games between amateur players competing for the top spot.
Mill River owner David Fitzgerald said turnout was solid compared to last year’s inaugural tournament, but because they shifted the weekend and ended up canceling Saturday’s competition due to the extreme cold, some teams had to drop out.
Those who competed, however, had a solid patch of ice to play on.
Parks supervisor John Montagne said he and a crew had ended up preparing the rinks on Lake Champlain Saturday night, and the final play area ended up being solidly smooth for Sunday’s play.
Meanwhile, Mill River provided the beer and food, shelling out gobs of macaroni and pulled pork to fuel players as they fought for the puck.
In the future, Fitzgerald said he’d like to expand the event by bringing in more sponsors, and potentially incorporating some short hockey boards for their logos. A nearby Mill River worker also suggested adding a few more rubber mats for skates.
“Good idea,” Fitzgerald said with a Sharpie in his hand. “Start making a list.”
