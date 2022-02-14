ST. ALBANS TOWN — Dressed in matching hockey uniforms, Garrett Swan’s team members prepared for their next match while resting in the St. Albans Bay Park Stone House on Sunday.
Their team, “Men with Wood,” had won one game and lost another. Before they went back on the ice for amateur game #3, though, they first had to finish their beers.
“We weren’t sure what the competition was going to be out there,” Swan said laughing.
At the inaugural Mill River Brewing Winter Classic held Sunday, Feb. 13, Swan’s team was one of 12 playing traditional pond hockey, but the competition was just one draw for the event. The day’s comradery helped, too.
“People are smiling. They’re having fun. This was our goal,” David Fitzgerald, co-owner of Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse, said.
Fitzgerald said there had been concerns about playing hockey this weekend due to Saturday’s weather. Higher than average temperatures made it impossible to maintain a solid sheet of ice, which canceled most of the first day’s activities.
“Mother Nature did not want to cooperate,” Fitzgerald said.
Players, however, still hung out at the Stone House on Saturday. Even with no hockey to be played, those who staked out their weekend for the two-day event still congregated in the afternoon, and Mill River served beer and food for those who showed up.
Sunday’s dropped temperatures, however, helped the rest of the weekend go forward as planned.
Parks supervisor John Montagne said the St. Albans Town public works department started trading text messages at 4 a.m. Sunday to get the work done before hockey teams arrived. By 11 a.m., they had prepped at least two rinks on Lake Champlain with a third close to completion.
Meanwhile, teams started playing Sunday morning, and they took their breaks in the Stone House surrounded by plenty of food and drink.
“What we’re seeing is the culmination of a business and community coming together to do something good,” Fitzgerald said.
He gave high praise to the Town of St. Albans for all its help in putting the event together, and he highlighted St. Albans Bay Park for being a great location for similar community events.
Next year, he’s hoping to rely on the park to increase the size of the Mill River Brewing Winter Classic. A total of 12 teams participated Sunday, and he’d like to double the number to host 24 teams next year.
While most of the day’s attendees consisted of players, a few friends and family members also came out. Angela Elcan and Rachael Ploof stood on the sidelines sipping beers as teams wrestled for the puck. It was their first time watching pond hockey.
“This is what you do in Vermont,” Ploof joked.
The two had traveled up from Burlington to watch the matches because they knew some participating players. The beer helped with the cold.
“We’d love to see this get bigger,” Fitzgerald said. “With hockey, beer and food, we can do big things for the community. Ultimately, that’s what we want.”
Proceeds from the day’s events help pay for ongoing improvements of the Town of St. Albans Stone House.
