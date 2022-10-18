Foliage 2022

Jennifer Merritt, of Fletcher, took this beautiful photo of the fall foliage surrounding Joe's Pond in West Danville. 

 Jennifer Merritt

Earlier this month, we asked readers to share their photos of fall foliage in Franklin County. You did not disappoint! 

Thanks for helping us show off the beauty of the place where we live, work and play. We are grateful to be here!

Got photos to share? Send them anytime to news@samessenger.com

Foliage 2022

Cedric Lanphear captured this aerial view of South Richford with his drone.
Foliage 2022

The road disappears into the setting sun in this photo from Jennifer Clark. 
Foliage 2022

Cynthia Brown spotted this beautiful tree in St. Albans Town. 
Foliage 2022

The yellows and golds are stunning in this aerial shot from Andrea Parker. 
Foliage 2022

A quintessential Franklin County dirt road by Heather Eldred. 
Foliage 2022

Karoline Flower submitted this colorful hillside. 
Foliage 2022

Golden hues color the boat launch and walking path at Louie’s Landing in Swanton.
Foliage 2022

Heather Ciarcia captured this hiking path full of crimsons and pinks. 
Foliage 2022

A day of horseback riding near Brewster River Gorge in Jeffersonville.
Foliage 2022

Cedric Lanphear captured this Franklin corn field by drone. 
Taylor Park foliage

Viewing foliage from a different angle in St. Albans City’s Taylor Park.
Foliage 2022

Gallagher Barn as seen from the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail in St. Albans Town. 
Foliage 2022

The sun reflects off the leaves in this photo by Ava Walker. 

Written By

Managing Editor

she/her | Bridget is the Messenger’s managing editor. She oversees the newsroom and covers the Maple Run Unified School District and Franklin West Supervisory Union, the communities of Fairfield and Fairfax and pays attention to recreation, food and the arts. She enjoys seeing Vermont by bike and doing the snow dance. Reach her by email or at 802-391-0563.   

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation