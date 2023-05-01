Addison Charron and Sophia Sinagra. Photo by John Custodio.
Molly MacKenzie. Photo by John Custodio.
Lyndsey Jenkins. Photo by John Custodio.
Dora Gagne, Cora Gagne, Annabella Garrant, Julia Larson and Evelyn Larson. Photo by John Custodio.
Penelope Noza. Photo by John Custodio.
Bug Galuszka. Photo by John Custodio.
Dilynn Martin. Photo by John Custodio.
Kaiden Prim, Caleb Ploof, Connor Byers and Henry Tanner of The North Heros Band. Photo by John Custodio.
Split into four divisions based on school grade, each group was vying for $300 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third along with scholarships.
The Rick Manahan Community Scholarship Award, sponsored by Peoples Trust Company, is given in memory of deceased Franklin County community member Rick Manahan, to a participant that demonstrates confidence, personality and passion in their performance, and displays “great potential for future success.”
The scholarship was given to Joshua Garrant, playing the ukulele and singing “The Cat Came Back.”
The Director’s Award, in memory of Cecile Laroche, is given to a performer that “shows commitment to their talent,” along with a passion for the arts and respect for all other participants.
Dilynn Martin, performing a contemporary dance to the song “Love is Pain,” was awarded the Director’s Award.
The Ducham Children Memorial Award, given using the judges’ “highest of standards,” was awarded to Bug Galuszka for their performance of their original song “Trees.”
The criteria used to determine the winner of the award is that they must be a category winner, “possess a true and identifiable performing art talent,” show major audience appeal, and “possess the quality of sharing through talent.”
In division one, Anna Winters, Oliva Garrow and Amelia Jarvis won first place, performing a hip-hop dance to a mashup of songs from the 1980s onward.
For division two, Avery Edelson, Talia Brunelle, Ruth Eastman, Lillian Hungerford and Ella Willey performed a musical theater dance to a song from “Chicago,” netting them first place.
Division three’s first place saw Kambree Larose perform an open dance to the song “What Hides Behind the Smile.”
Galuzska, the winner of the Ducham Children Memorial Award, secured first place in division four with their original song “Trees,” playing acoustic guitar while gently singing about their connection to nature and the natural world.
In division one, Talia and Ellie Raiche came in second, and Ava Klauzenberg came in third.
For division two, Molly Halbach and Ella Hosack placed second, and Layla Hamlin took third.
Division three's second place was taken by Karissa Lynch, and Anna Willey secured third.
In division four, Dora Gagne, Cora Gagne, Annabelle Garrant, Julia Larson and Evelyn Larson took second, and the band The North Heros consisting of Kaiden Prim, Caleb Ploof, Connor Byers and Henry Tanner placed third.
The talent show was directed by Melissa Belrose and emceed by Peoples Trust Company president and CEO Thomas Gallagher.
