See 60 photos of the Enosburg Library scavenger hunt
1 of 60
DSC_1644.JPG
Olivia Miles and her great grandmother, Jeannette Messier. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1646.JPG
Kurt Valenta and his dog, Bailey. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1648.JPG
Bailey. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1649.JPG
Jeannette Messier and Kurt Valenta. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1650.JPG
Roman and Cyrus Roy. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1651.JPG
Sandy Hango and Lisa Holappa. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1652.JPG
DSC_1653.JPG
Emma Roy helps her sons, Roman and Cyrus, check off their scavenger hunt lists. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1654.JPG
Easton Miller and his "Gigi" Gail Ovitt. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1655.JPG
Kurt Valenta. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1657.JPG
DSC_1659.JPG
DSC_1660.JPG
Roman Roy and Olivia Miles lead the way toward Lincoln Park to investigate the flora. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1661.JPG
DSC_1662.JPG
DSC_1663.JPG
Roman Roy and his brother Cyrus Roy investigating a tree. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1664.JPG
Cyrus Roy. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1665.JPG
Olivia Miles. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1666.JPG
Olivia Miles. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1667.JPG
DSC_1668.JPG
Cyrus Roy and Olivia Miles discussing their finds. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1669.JPG
DSC_1670.JPG
Easton Miller and his "Gigi" Gail Ovitt. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1672.JPG
Easton Miller. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1673.JPG
DSC_1674.JPG
DSC_1675.JPG
DSC_1676.JPG
DSC_1677.JPG
Kurt Valenta. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1678.JPG
DSC_1679.JPG
DSC_1680.JPG
Olivia Miles. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1681.JPG
Olivia Miles. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1683.JPG
Evelyn Hango. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1684.JPG
Kian Wells. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1685.JPG
Kian Wells. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1688.JPG
Kurt Valenta loans Olivia Miles a glove. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1689.JPG
DSC_1690.JPG
Bailey. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1691.JPG
On to the rail trail. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1692.JPG
Samantha Smith, Lisa Smith, Easton Miller and Gail Ovitt. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1693.JPG
DSC_1694.JPG
Roman Roy. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1701.JPG
Olivia Miles. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1702.JPG
DSC_1703.JPG
Orson Roy. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1705.JPG
DSC_1706.JPG
Orson Roy. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1709.JPG
Olivia Miles. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1710.JPG
Cyrus Roy and Olivia Miles. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1711.JPG
Cyrus Roy (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1712.JPG
DSC_1714.JPG
Cyrus Roy and Kurt Valenta. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1715.JPG
Cyrus Roy. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1716.JPG
Olivia Miles and Kurt Valenta. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1717.JPG
Kurt Valenta. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1719.JPG
Olivia Miles. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1720.JPG
Olivia Miles, Cyrus Roy and Roman Roy. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1723.JPG
Jeannette Messier, Olivia Miles, Roman Roy, Orson Roy and Kurt Valenta. (Kate Barcellos)
DSC_1724.JPG
Olivia Miles. (Kate Barcellos)
Their leader, Kurt Valenta, has pearly-white hair and walks with a staff that has a serpentine pattern, which was carved by a vine that climbed up the original branch. He visited the Enosburg Falls Library to lead a band of young scientists and their families on a quest to find and discuss the colors and plants of spring in Enosburg Falls, and to immerse attendees in the great outdoors. White pine, pine cones, seed pods and new sprouts were just some of the fascinating clues of the ensuing spring that were found, collected and identified.
“Hopefully, what I’m doing helps students continue to be interested in the world around them instead of just walking through,” Valenta said of his programs.
Valenta is the founder and CEO of Exordium, a traveling educational nature program. He’s a household name as one of Vermont’s teachers, enthusiasts, and resident experts on the outdoors. Valenta visits schools, libraries and venues around the state to spread knowledge of the natural world and teach about local flora and fauna.
“It’s only when you can understand it that you can affect it,” Valenta said.
The group headed first to Lincoln Park and then to the Rail Trail, before circling back and meeting once again at the Enosburgh Public Library.
