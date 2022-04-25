ENOSBURG FALLS — Last week, a handful of eager explorers set out to investigate their neighborhood in a nature scavenger hunt that started in Lincoln Park.

Their leader, Kurt Valenta, has pearly-white hair and walks with a staff that has a serpentine pattern, which was carved by a vine that climbed up the original branch. He visited the Enosburg Falls Library to lead a band of young scientists and their families on a quest to find and discuss the colors and plants of spring in Enosburg Falls, and to immerse attendees in the great outdoors. White pine, pine cones, seed pods and new sprouts were just some of the fascinating clues of the ensuing spring that were found, collected and identified.

“Hopefully, what I’m doing helps students continue to be interested in the world around them instead of just walking through,” Valenta said of his programs.

Valenta is the founder and CEO of Exordium, a traveling educational nature program. He’s a household name as one of Vermont’s teachers, enthusiasts, and resident experts on the outdoors. Valenta visits schools, libraries and venues around the state to spread knowledge of the natural world and teach about local flora and fauna.

“It’s only when you can understand it that you can affect it,” Valenta said.

The group headed first to Lincoln Park and then to the Rail Trail, before circling back and meeting once again at the Enosburgh Public Library.

