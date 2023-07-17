ST. ALBANS CITY — Freshly-polished, a line of cars were parked along Taylor Park with their hoods raised in the air, ready for the 14th annual St. Albans Klassic Car Show.
The event has become a mainstay for local classic car enthusiasts, and this year was no exception, as classic vehicles filled Taylor Park Saturday, July 15.
The first car show in 2010 – originally held on Kingman Street – had been the brainchild of Jim Letourneau, but these days, Kate Manahan and her team organize the event to raise money for the St. Albans Fire Association.
Last year, her goal was to raise $10,000 for the group. The firefighters themselves spent the day cooking up barbecue, hot dogs and hamburgers.
Car show participants could also raise funds for Northwest Family Foods this year by giving canned food.
Most of the day’s entertainment came from looking at the many great vehicles on display Saturday, from Chevelles to Corvettes, they came in all classic makes and models, with the sporty speedsters parked right next to well-kept rust buckets.
Attendees could also have taken part in a Ladies Matchbox Race, enjoyed the DJing of Deana Paquette and watched a tug-of-war event between Handy’s and the St. Albans City Fire Department. Or they could have shopped at the weekly farmers’ market, which was held concurrently to the car show.
By the end of the day, Manahan and her team then gave out awards for some of the best vehicles, chosen by a handful of judges.
Winners received trophies made by Randy Lesperance, who crafted the items from vehicle parts.
“I don’t know if you’ve come up and seen these yet, but they’re pretty great,” award presenter Jim Walsh said.
