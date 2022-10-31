ST. ALBANS — They came in packs–monsters, superheroes, princesses and everything in between–ready to grab a piece of candy and pose for photos.
It was Halloween weekend in St. Albans, and families came out in force during this year's Spooky Saturday.
“I’ve seen a lot of baby Yodas,” Elise Doner said. She spent Saturday afternoon in a red riding hood handing out candy to a line of trick or treating families that wrapped around Saint Albans Museum. Luckily, she did the work with her partner, the Mandalorian, which made for plenty of photo opportunities with the small green Jedi.
Doner, however, was just one of many handing out candy in downtown St. Albans. Attendees had a full lineup of things to do, and many trick or treaters left with bags stuffed full of the sweet stuff before heading home.
The day’s schedule of events included watching an Addams Family costume parade through Taylor Park, pumpkin carving, jumping in a bouncy house, enjoying free hot drinks, checking out a “Jurassic Park” themed display at the St. Albans Free Library and getting spooked at the classic “Nightmare at City Hall” – an annual event organized by Connor Communications and supported by the St. Albans Downtown Board that takes place in the depths of the government building.
Before entering the foreboding front door to St. Albans City Hall, however, attendees had the chance to enter a local costume contest, where contestants could compete for best child costume, best adult costume and best family costumes.
Meaghan LaChance had already entered the contest when she was found standing outside city hall with her family. Decked out in Harry Potter gear with her husband, daughter and dog, the four could almost be mistaken as two Hogwarts students, a screaming mandrake plant and Dobby the house elf.
She, of course, belonged to Gryffindor. Dan Cox was decked out in the blue robes of Ravenclaw.
“He looks really good in blue. And we think Ravenclaw is underappreciated,” LaChance laughed.
Businesses across downtown St. Albans also helped out during the day. As the crowds meandered along Main Street, businesses handed out candies. At Eaton’s Jewelry, Whitney Coon – one of the three blind mice – estimated that the business gave out 8,000 pieces of candy in total.
“It’s one of our favorite times,” Coon, a jewelry consultant, said. “It’s been a really good turnout."
