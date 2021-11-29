ST. ALBAN TOWN — The Holly Jolly Jamboree, organized by the Town of St. Albans, saw a few hundred gather at St. Albans Bay Park Friday night to celebrate the holiday season despite rain and snow flurries.
The event was the first of its kind for the town, which jumped on the holiday train to provide another holiday-themed event for the community.
“It’s something where people can go out and see each other in a crazy sweater and enjoy the evening,” Alan Mashtare, director of public works, said. “We’re just trying to kick off the holiday season with some holiday fun.”
The day’s events kicked off at 1 p.m. with a craft vendor fair. Karen Drennen, owner of Rivers Edge Woodcraft, said crowds ebbed and flowed throughout the day.
“The weather could have been better for us,” she said. “There’s been a lot of families since Satna came. A lot of people are bringing their kids, and that’s what Christmas is all about.”
Santa was also accompanied by his reindeer, and children were even able to see a few penned off near the entrance of the park.
Norma Blow, a craft show regular at regional farmers’ markets, set up her wares in the bay park’s Stone House. Her tables, full of colorful table runners, frying pan holders and other sewed items, have become a staple in the community.
“I enjoy doing it,” she said. “People seem to appreciate what I’m doing. They keep coming back for more.”
Around 6 p.m., however, was when the day’s big event kicked off. Throughout the crowds, costumed runners were gearing up for a quick fun run through the dark park, and event organizers from the People’s Trust Company (PTC), which sponsored the event, had equipped them with strings of Christmas lights to help with visibility.
While the fastest runner, T.J. Rooney, ended up receiving a prize for his efforts, he wasn’t the only rewarded that night. Others were also praised for dressing up with Christmas-themed costumes, such as Buddy the Elf and Ralphie, the bunny boy from “A Christmas Story”.
“This is a great new holiday tradition for our community,” Thomas Gallagher, president and CEO of PTC, said. “The bay park is a great asset, and it’s been great to bring the community down here during the holidays. It’s the cherry on top.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.