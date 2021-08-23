Maquam Barn and Winery

Connie Brigham pours samples of wine at the first St. Albans Town Brewfest

ST. ALBANS TOWN — Hundreds gathered on Saturday at the St. Albans Town Bay for the inaugurall BrewFest hosted by Mill River Brewing.

Maquam Barn and Winery, Weird Window Brewing and 14th Star Brewing Company were just a few of the vendors at this weekend’s event, and attendees from all over Franklin County danced to tunes by Sibling Reverie and Glass Onion while enjoying sausages, burgers and sunshine.

John Montagne, facilities manager and parks supervisor, said over 300 tickets were sold online before the event, and sales continued to climb at the gate throughout the day.

Montagne said the Town sold well over 400 tickets at $45 per ticket and planning for next year’s BrewFest is already underway.

All tickets sales benefit the revitalization of the Stone House, a historic structure located at St. Albans Bay, Montagne said.

