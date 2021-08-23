ST. ALBANS TOWN — Hundreds gathered on Saturday at the St. Albans Town Bay for the inaugurall BrewFest hosted by Mill River Brewing.
Maquam Barn and Winery, Weird Window Brewing and 14th Star Brewing Company were just a few of the vendors at this weekend’s event, and attendees from all over Franklin County danced to tunes by Sibling Reverie and Glass Onion while enjoying sausages, burgers and sunshine.
John Montagne, facilities manager and parks supervisor, said over 300 tickets were sold online before the event, and sales continued to climb at the gate throughout the day.
Montagne said the Town sold well over 400 tickets at $45 per ticket and planning for next year’s BrewFest is already underway.
All tickets sales benefit the revitalization of the Stone House, a historic structure located at St. Albans Bay, Montagne said.
Custom art at St. Albans Town Brewfest
Local artisans joined brewers at the Bay on Aug. 21
Local art pieces at Brewfest 2021
Local artisans displayed their wares at St. Albans' first Brewfest
Tile artwork at St. Albans Bay Brewfest
Beautiful tile work was one of the art pieces on display at St. Albans Town Brewfest
Wooden bowls
Handmade wooden bowls and wine bottle toppers were for sale at St. Albans Town Brewfest
Wine bottle toppers
Hand-made items were on sale for festival goers the weekend of Aug. 21
Wooden bowls
Handmade wooden items for for sale at the first St. Albans Town Brewfest
Maquam Barn and Winery
Connie Brigham pours out a glass of wine at the St. Albans Town Brewfest
Connie Brigham
Maquam Barn and Winery's Connie Brigham pours out a glass of wine at the St. Albans Town Brewfest
Groennfell Meadery
Groennfell Meadery poured out their mead at the St. Albans Town Brewfest
Kraemer & Kin
Kraemer and Kin made an appearance at the St. Albans Town Brewfest
Bring your chairs!
Chairs and picnic blankets were spread on the green at St. Albans Town Brewfest
Local eats at the St. Albans Town Brewfest
Sausage, peppers and onions
Grilled eats at the Brewfest
Live acts on the stage at the Brewfest
Friends gather at the Brewfest
Mac's Sugar Shack at the Brewfest
Fowling tournament at the Brewfest
A small crowd at the Brewfest
Glass Onion plays at the Brewfest
Glass Onion plays at the Brewfest
Waiting in line for samples
Friends gather at the Brewfest
