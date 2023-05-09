FAIRFAX — Children’s renditions of country, pop and hip-hop songs filled the air May 6 at Fairfax’s Community Park for the 2nd Annual Youth Choir Concert.
Residents gathered on the warm, peaceful, Saturday evening to cheer on the elementary-aged singers as they belted out a variety of tunes, including “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King and “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons.
Choir director Andrea Sanders kicked things off with her own version of “Rapper’s Delight” by Sugarhill Gang, and made sure to give well-deserved acknowledgement to all the choir members.
“I am so proud of everyone on this stage,” Sanders said.
Families clearly enjoyed the choice of music and watching their young ones perform. Audience members were bopping along to their favorite hits; bouquets of flowers were tightly held in anticipation of congratulating the stars; and phones were recording – or even FaceTiming – to preserve the momentous occasion.
Sprinkled throughout the setlist were five solos, four of which were sung by first-time soloists. Sanders introduced each one with a touching note of the hard work and confidence that went into their performances.
Aviana entertained with “Un Poco Loco” in two languages. Next up was Maddie, who performed “Take My Hand.” Rinley belted out Katy Perry’s “Roar.” Keaton crooned the country hit “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Finishing up strong was veteran soloist Aisling with “State of Grace.”
For more opportunities to enjoy the talent of Fairfax youths and other events, follow or connect with the Parks & Recreation Department on Facebook or their website, www.fairfaxrecreation.com.
