ST. ALBANS CITY — Standing on the steps of 45 Kingman St., Gov. Phil Scott announced the statewide recipients of $4.1 million worth of tax credits meant to help restore historic buildings.
“It’s great to be here in St. Albans today to celebrate investments in our downtowns and village centers, which have proven to make a real difference,” Scott said.
The popular state program, which was started in 2017, delivers tax credits to owners of historic buildings looking to restore them. Projects funded by this year’s release – out of the total 49 program recipients – include 45 Kingman Street in St. Albans, the historic Soule House in Fairfield, the Saint Albans Museum and 1901 Champlain Theater in Swanton.
Scott’s visit, however, focused largely on 45 Kingman St., the largest of the four local projects. During the press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Scott used his visit to speak on the benefits of the program while flanked by state officials.
“Despite its prominent downtown location, this building was vacant for over 25 years,” Scott said. “But after no one stepped up to take this project on, the City [of St. Albans] bought the property to make sure this landmark had a bright future.“
Many of those who appeared with Scott on Tuesday are currently on the November ballot, such as Bob Norris, Joe Benning, Becca Balint, Randy Brock, James Gregoire, Mike McCarthy and Casey Toof.
Other speakers of the day included local building owners, such as Kingman Street developer Jim Cameron, who received tax credits through the state program.
“This project was appraised for $1.3 million and it’s going to take $1.7 million or $1.8 million to put it together,” Cameron explained. “So I have to come up with my share and then another $400,000 on top of that.”
The building at 45 Kingman Street, also known as the former U.S. Customs House and Post Office, received $254,000 in historic tax credits to help cover costs related to the $1.7 million project.
Cameron bought the building last October for $50,000, and workers have been updating the building since the spring. The eventual goal is to create eight units of housing on the upper two floors and a mixed-use commercial space on the first floor.
“This is what can be accomplished when state and local officials work together through the Downtown and Village Tax Credits Program,” Scott said.
After the press conference, state officials welcomed those in attendance – mostly government officials and members of the press – to check out the work being done at 45 Kingman Street.
The project architect, Laz Scangas, could be found checking out the former post office space inside, and he explained some of what’s been happening with the building over the last few months.
“[Cameron] is working on the upper floors to get the apartments going. He’s going to work his way down, and he is going to start with mechanicals, also on the third floor, then work his way down and then finish this space off as the last piece,” Scangas explained.
The building at 45 Kingman St., as it stands today, was completed in 1899. It functioned as an immigration office, a post office and a district court building before being sold by the State of Vermont in 2005.
The building has stood vacant since that time.
Scangas said the renovation goal is expected to bring the building closer to what it looked like before it served as a court building, when additional support beams were installed to ensure the building could deal with the added stresses that came with having a large court on its second floor.
He said Cameron will eventually reinforce the structure before removing the first floor beams to create a large open space on the first floor.
Other recipients
Other speakers of the day included Lindsay Mayo, owner of the historic Soule House, and Joe Luneau, board member with the Saint Albans Museum.
Mayo explained to the crowd that she and her husband initially purchased the Soule House to turn the building into a wedding venue/event center, and the Mayos decided to take their historic renovation efforts further with the state tax credits.
The Soule House, located at 123 North Road in Fairfield, was constructed in 1870 when A.G. Soule decided to join two houses on the property into a large single-family residence.
Today, the building itself can be rented for a weekend, or be used as a wedding venue that can host up to 100 people.
“It’s just a lot of wood rot on the two sides of the house. So it’s just addressing those old clapboards, just spot treating. We’re not trying to pull it all off. It’s just where we can clearly see it needs addressing,” she said.
Wood rot on two porch columns will also be repaired thanks to the renovation. Mayo said they’ll be able to pull the two columns, cut new ones to fit the styles of the time period and repair them in a way so the column still looks like a single piece.
Joe Luneau, who is also running for the House seat representing St. Albans City, spoke on the renovation efforts at the Saint Albans Museum. The nonprofit was awarded $18,748 in tax credits through the state’s program.
Luneau said the extra funds will help cover ongoing renovations to the century-old building as the museum continues efforts to bring the building up to modern standards.
With the chimney and roof repairs now in place, some of the structural needs have been taken care of, Luneau said, and plans are in place to rebuild the front steps – thanks to a donation from Valdimar and Bridget Garibay – and to potentially update its mortar work, depending on potential federal funding sources.
“Cross your fingers. Senator [Bernie] Sanders actually has an earmark for the Saint Albans Museum for exterior mortar work, which is cool,“ Luneau said.
With the state’s historic tax credits, the museum is looking to continue its work to update the HVAC system in the building to make sure that the spaces outside of the upstairs Bliss Room, the museum’s large hall, are also temperature controlled.
If all goes to plan, the museum could have the option of leasing space to an outside organization, such as the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, he said.
The fourth local project, the 1901 Champlain Theater in Swanton’s village center, is set to receive $107,500 worth of tax credits to the project. Renovation of the space, a project estimated to cost $1.15 million, will create room for three new businesses in the village center.
“Since the program began, more than 400 projects have received over $38 million in tax credits, which has leveraged over $800 million in outside investments,” Scott said. “This kind of investment improves our quality of life, grows our economy, and helps make Vermont an even better place to live, work, and play.”
