ST. ALBANS — It was too cold for the sap to run on Friday at Connor Maple Farm, but that didn’t stop Gov. Phil Scott and a group of area kids from trying to tap.
“We’ve got to give the tree some love,” Scott said, wrapping the large trunk in a hug.
More than a dozen kids from St. Albans Recreation followed suit, leaning in close to the governor to smush their arms and faces against the tree.
Scott tapped a maple tree Friday at the Connor Maple Farm in St. Albans Town to celebrate the beginning of the sugaring season. The governor was joined by Mike and Joanne Connor and their family, Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts.
A large contingent of kids from St. Albans Recreation also joined the fun, excited to see the tapping process and get a taste of Vermont’s sweet season.
“I always look forward to this time of year when we can help celebrate Vermont’s maple industry and families like the Connors,” Scott said. “They and other Vermont maple farmers make sure we’re producing the best maple syrup in the world.”
The Connor family has operated their maple syrup business since 2011. They have 9,000 taps off of Fred Lake Road that produce over 3,300 gallons of Vermont maple syrup each year.
“We're thrilled to have everybody here today and to recognize the start of the maple sugaring season,” Mike Connor said. “We're blessed here in Franklin County to have the nicest trees and climate in the world for making maple and some of the best sugarmaking manufacturers.”
Sugaring is a side hobby for Mike and his family, with his wife Joanne and their children Sean, Mark, Ryan and Meghan helping out when they can.
The Connor kids grew up helping other sugaring families, like the Howrigans in Fairfield, before the family started tapping their own trees. Ryan Connor works at the sugarhouse in the evenings now after his manufacturing job.
“It’s a critical part of our history and tradition here in Vermont, so it’s fun to show off our operation here to the public,” Ryan told the Messenger.
After the ceremonial tree tapping, visitors were invited inside the sugarhouse to see the evaporator and to enjoy maple-glazed donuts and maple candies. Meghan Connor also poured fresh syrup into bowls of snow.
Senator Welch enjoyed his stop at the Connor Maple Farm on Friday in between other local events. He came from Milton where he met with town officials and was on his way to Sheldon to talk to local dairy producers.
“[Maple syrup] is essential to our state’s economy and our culture, and it’s a tradition that must be protected,” he said. “From supporting Vermont sugarmakers in the upcoming Farm Bill, to fighting climate change and protecting our environment, I’ll do everything I can to keep Vermont’s sugar making history alive.”
Vermont is the leading producer of maple syrup in the United States. Last season, the state produced a record high 2.55 million gallons, up 46% from 2021.
The Vermont Maple Festival will be back in full swing this year, April 28-30 in St. Albans. Folks should get excited for the return of the annual parade, craft show, cooking contests, tours and entertainment.
Jason Gagne, treasurer of the Vermont Sugar Makers Association and a sugarer in Highgate, encourages folks to stop into local sugarhouses this spring and see the process first hand.
“If there's steam billowing out, that’s a sign to come on in,” he said.
