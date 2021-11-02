Dinosaurs, zombies and princesses flocked to the parking lot of the Georgia Elementary/Middle School for a Trunk or Treat celebration Oct. 30.
After a spooky story reading, the kids lined up and walked down the line of creatively decorated trunks, taking pieces of candy as they passed.
