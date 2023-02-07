ST. ALBANS CITY — Jeremy Heskett pulled the string on his spinning top, and it jumped, bouncing off board game walls before knocking over a pin and gaining him 100 points.
“This is the best game ever!” he said, pumping his fist.
At the Eloquent Gamer Game Day held this past Saturday, Heskett was one of many racking up wins at St. Albans City Hall as he and a small crowd spent the day competing in board games of skill, chance and strategy.
The third annual iteration of Game Day brought about 50 people to city hall. Event organizer Donna Howard said the event grew this year, attracting a solid showing despite Saturday’s subzero temperatures.
She said the event tends to bring out people looking to get out from under a schedule of Zoom calls and screen time. While many board games can be played online, events like Game Day encourage people to sit down and experience new people and new games without the digital interface.
“That’s why we get so many people coming back, because they miss the face-to-face experience,” Howard said.
Hannah Weinzinger said she came out Saturday to meet new people after noticing an advertisement for the event when she visited Howard’s store, the Eloquent Page.
She just moved to St. Albans about a month ago for massage school, she said, and events like Game Day seemed like a good way to run into new people.
During the event, she lapped the room jumping from game to game, trying out “Five Parsecs From Home” and “Blades in the Dark,” among others.
“I stopped at everything interesting,” she said.
Other games featured at Saturday’s event included Skittles, Crocinole, Dungeon Crawl Classic, a few military history game scenarios and the House of Monkton Falls. Attendees were also encouraged to bring their own games to play, and a table was stacked with boxes of board games for people to try.
Michele Denault brought Rising Sun.
She set up her game in the middle of the room and spent the day competing to control a large game map of a fantastical version of medieval Japan. She described it as a game similar to Risk, but with more moving parts around Japanese mythology and gods.
“It’s a territory control game with tons of flavor and the flavor happens to be Japanese. And it’s a beautiful game,” Denault said. “You can quote me on that.”
As her dog sat underneath the table, she plotted her next move.
