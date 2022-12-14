ST. ALBANS — To continue our work of digitizing our film archives, the staff at the Messenger brings you a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in December of 1972.
This week brings several photos children holding hands and dancing. The girls are wearing nice dresses, suggesting that they are at a formal event. Perhaps they are at a church, celebrating the holidays?
There are also a lot of of photos of Santa visiting children, listening to what they'd like for Christmas. Do you know where these kids are now? Did they stay in Franklin County or move out of town? Let us know.
There is also a photo of a man directing a choir in front of a church organ. Do you know who he might be or which church the choir is singing in?
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they only have a little bit of information to about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
