ST. ALBANS — To continue our work of digitizing our film archives, the staff at the Messenger brings you a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in December of 1972.
This week we have Santa visiting a home for seniors. Do you recognize any of these community members? Were any of them a part of your family? Please don't hesitate to share with us if you know anyone in these pictures.
We also have some portraits of a variety of community members. This man looks like he might be a clerk in a store. There's a picture of a discount store in this week's collection of photos. Perhaps he worked there?
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they only have a little bit of information about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.