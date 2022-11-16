ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is another set of photos taken 50 years ago in mid-November of 1972.
These days, newspapers don’t print many photos of dead deer, but in 1972, the practice was a pretty common one. Today, deer hunting season is still pretty popular in Franklin County, but we don’t send out reporters to snap photos anymore.
Other shots in this weeks’ batch feature people at St. Albans craft shows, a Veterans Day ceremony from 1972, scenes of local politicking and highlights from kids playing in the snow.
I particularly enjoy the shot of what seems to be an exhilarating game of teenagers playing a game of musical chairs, as well as a great picture of what appears to be a mom and her child getting ready for some ice skating.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-391-0563. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
Catch our first set of photos from late October at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.