ST. ALBANS — To continue our work of digitizing our film archives, the staff at the Messenger brings you a set of photos taken 50 years ago during January of 1973.
The first week of the new year brings photos of policewomen at work. If you look closely, you can see St. Albans Police written on the badges on their sleeves. Do you know their names? Let us know.
The Main Street Bridge in Richford, spanning over the Missisquoi River, is also featured this week. The photo features the bridge’s signature clock arch. 1973 would have been 46 years since the bridge was swept away by a flood in 1927. The bridge was rebuilt and has since seen many repairs.
In another photographic gem from the past, there is an image of a mother holding her newborn child. Is this the first baby of 1973? Do you know where the child is now? Tell us.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they only have a little bit of information about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
