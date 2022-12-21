ST. ALBANS — To continue our work of digitizing our film archives, the staff at the Messenger brings you a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in December of 1972.
This week brings photos of children making paper ornaments to drape over Christmas trees. Do you know which school this is? Let us know.
Just as we were earlier this week, folks were digging out of a big pre-holiday snowstorm. There's also some photos of adults dancing together at a holiday party.
If you look carefully at the basketball photos, you’ll notice its game between BFA-St. Albans and Milton High School.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they only have a little bit of information about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.