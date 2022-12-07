ST. ALBANS — As part of our ongoing work to digitize our film archives, here is a set of photos taken 50 years ago during this week in December of 1972.
Like today, basketball was a big part of the Messenger's sports coverage at this time. In one shot, a team of teenage boys appears to be practicing. The Messenger also snapped a team photo of BFA-St. Albans to kick off the season.
There are also photos of holiday choral concerts, festive window displays and the inside of a newsroom.
The Messenger profiled Jack Tatro this week in 1972, the owner of the Pine Restaurant in Swanton. His nephew Alan said Jack served in the U.S. Navy as a cook and was a survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
BFA-St Albans' varsity boys basketball team from 1972-73, also known as the "Golden Gang." Left to right: Ron Durfee (33), Jeff Armitage (23), Steve Samson (31), Scott Smith (15), Steve Chappee (21), Jim Bashaw (13), Gary Lawton (43), Paul Ladue (41), Bart Tatro (45), Joe Salerno (25), Pat Manahan (35). Manager Mike Murphy and head coach Joe Davison. The team went 10-10 that year and made it to the state quarterfinals.
Mark Chevalier takes a shot in 1972.
Messenger staff photographer Leonard Parent in 1972.
In 1972, BFA-St. Albans seniors performed "Harvey," a Pulitzer Prize-winning play written in 1944. Pictured from left to right: John Gray, Wayne Bridwell and Paula Bouchard.
John Gray and Paula Bouchard in BFA-St. Albans' 1972 production of Harvey.
If you or someone you know is featured in one of our photo sets, let us know at news@samessenger.com or by calling the office at 802-524-9771, Option 3. We welcome anyone to reach out even if they have a little bit of information to add about what was happening in our photos from 50 years ago.
Jean handles the Messenger calendar, weekly real estate and submitted content from the community, so you can know what's happening in your town. She also covers government meetings and profiles local businesses.
