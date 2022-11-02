ST. ALBANS — Want to know what people were doing in St. Albans 50 years ago?
The Messenger has got you covered.
Our staff have been playing around in the film archives this past month to figure out how to digitize old camera film, and after a little experimentation, we worked it out.
Here’s a taste.
Luckily, we’ve got way more photos in the archives, and over the next few months, we’ll be releasing new old shots to give readers some insight into what was happening 50 years ago, on the exact same week.
If you’re featured in one of our archived photos, give the newsroom a call at 802-524-9771, Option 3, or send an email to news@samessenger.com. We’d love to hear your story, and maybe, we’ll feature it in an upcoming article about the project.
